LG WINS COVETED ITALIAN DESIGN AWARD FOR DUAL DOOR-IN-DOOR™ REFRIGERATOR

SEOUL, Dec. 3, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) has been awarded the coveted Compasso d’Oro International Award for the revolutionary refrigerator design of the company’s Dual Door-in-Door™ refrigerators. The company took home the top prize in the Design Food Preparation and Instruments category.

As the oldest and most recognized award of its kind in Europe, the Compasso d’Oro (“Golden Compass”) was established in 1954 to celebrate the products that were Made in Italy. Hosted exclusively by Associazione per il Disegno Industriale (ADI), the theme for this year’s award was Design for Food and Nutrition. The 2015 competition was the first time the award was open to competitors from outside Italy, making LG among the first foreign winner of Compasso d’Oro International. Entries were evaluated on three criteria: Innovation, Communicative Quality and Sustainability. The official awarding ceremony took place on December 2 in Milan.

LG’s Door-in-Door concept has revolutionized refrigerator design, giving users quick access to frequently sought food items, while simultaneously reducing cold air loss. LG took the initial Door-in-Door concept one step further by adding another Door-in-Door compartment to double the convenience. Door-in-Door technology reduces the amount of cold air loss by up to 47 percent 1 and with the addition of a second independent Door-in-Door compartment, cold air loss is further reduced.

But the design innovation isn’t just on the outside. Various compartments in the Dual Door-in-Doo10r™ refrigerator make organization very easy. The Family Space compartment can be accessed from the outside at the push of a button and is perfect for frequently accessed items such as snacks and drinks. The Cooking Space on the left can be opened with an Easy-Open Handle that is hidden by the bottom of the door trim and holds essential cooking ingredients such as chopped vegetables, condiments and sauces.

Expertly crafted, LG’s Dual Door-in-Door™ refrigerator also features contour-processed, tempered glass over a curved glass surface. Black patterned finishing provides a stylish design that is both aesthetically pleasing and leaves the outside fingerprint and smudge resistant.

“We are humble and honored to be one of the first international companies to receive this prestigious honor and recognition,” said Noh Chang-ho, head of LG Electronics’ Corporate Design Center. “Receiving the 2015 Compasso d’Oro International Award is a testament to LG’s design leadership in the home appliance industry.”

——————————————————

1 Based on testing conducted by Intertek for models SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC and LFX3194ST/02. According to LG’s internal test method, measurements are taken for the percentage reduction in the exchange rate of air when opening the Door-in-Door™ compartment compared to the main fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and the duration of time the door remains open.

# # #