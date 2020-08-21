LG’s “Come Home Challenge” Redefines the Value of Family and Home

SEOUL, Aug. 21, 2020 — For families with inadequate housing or lacking housing during this pandemic, taking shelter at home can be unsafe or even impossible. That is why LG Electronics (LG) is partnering with the Korea branch of Habitat for Humanity, the nonprofit organization devoted to building and improving dwellings for families worldwide.

LG is encouraging fans to take up the #LGComeHomeChallenge by creating video clips expressing why home is special to them and posting them on Instagram or Facebook. Under the hashtag #LGComeHomeChallenge, the digital campaign kicks off with a video which highlights the joy of family and a life made better with LG’s advanced home appliances.

#LGComeHomeChallenge invites consumers to create and share short videos that show what home means to them. Videos should show scenes from participants’ lives that best define what home and family means to them – eating together, playing together, laughing together or just enjoying life. A special AR Instagram filter created for the campaign will add more personalization to every upload.

LG will make a donation of USD 300,000 to Habitat for Humanity Korea, with plans to donate home appliances to furnish newly built homes. The appliances will be installed in new homes being built in India, Kenya and Vietnam to create safe havens for the neediest families.

“LG is always looking for ways to make life better, and we are honored to support the good work of Habitat for Humanity and to protect the well-being of the families they help with our healthy home solutions,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Our Come Home Challenge campaign represents a real way for people to benefit from the gift of a safe, healthy home.”

For more information and to join the challenge, visit www.LGComeHomeChallenge.com .

# # #