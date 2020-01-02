LG’s Evolving InstaView Refrigerator Technologies Offer Glimpse Into Kitchen of the Future at CES

SEOUL, Jan. 2, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to impress visitors at CES® 2020 with two new InstaView™ smart refrigerators: LG InstaView with Craft Ice™ and the second-generation LG InstaView ThinQ.™ With thoughtful features for home entertaining and a more streamlined user experience, these groundbreaking InstaView fridges help make the primary kitchen appliance even more convenient and enjoyable. LG’s InstaView technology makes it possible to peer inside the refrigerator without opening the door via a transparent glass panel that also doubles as a display for looking up recipes and watching cooking videos.

Ice that Delights



A helpful ally when entertaining friends and family, the stunning CES 2020 Innovation Award-winning InstaView with Craft Ice is the first refrigerator in the world with a built-in ice maker that produces spherical ice which melts much more slowly. Having rolled out in the United States, LG will be making InstaView with Craft Ice available in additional markets in 2020. Measuring two inches in diameter, the craft ice melts slower than ice cubes to preserve the flavor of drinks longer.

New InstaView ThinQ



In 2020, LG will be upgrading its top-of-the-line InstaView refrigerators with second- generation ThinQ technology. Food items placed inside or removed from the refrigerator – including the Door-in-Door® and crisper drawers – will be tracked with advanced vision and artificial intelligence for real-time inventory of what’s inside at any given moment. With this information, the new LG InstaView ThinQ fridge will be able to offer helpful meal suggestions based on available ingredients. The smarter technology will even alert homeowners when they’re running low on items and suggest options for reordering them, long before you arrive home to find out that you’re out of eggs.

The smarter 2020 LG InstaView’s transparent front panel does more than just let users peer inside without opening the door and letting cold air escape. The panel doubles as a 22-inch display to browse the internet and watch cooking videos via Wi-Fi without a separate smartphone or tablet.

Customer Service the LG Way



Both LG InstaView models on display at CES will offer Proactive Customer Care service, LG’s ThinQ AI-infused smart customer service solution. The service provides consumers personalized support to get the most from their appliances, offering helpful tips to maximize performance and proactively alerting users about potential issues. For instance, this feature monitors the refrigerator’s operation in real time and sends an alert via the LG ThinQ app if it detects an unusual increase in temperature, if the water filter needs replacement and other vital information to keep the refrigerator running best.

“Our goal at CES 2020 is to show what’s possible in tomorrow’s kitchens with LG InstaView refrigerators and AI,” said Dan Song, president of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “With technology quickly transforming boring white boxes into exciting machines that can create craft ice, plan dinner and create shopping lists, our advanced refrigerators with ThinQ are designed for customers who appreciate any help they can get in the kitchen.”

Visitors to CES 2020 from January 7-10 can get acquainted with LG’s latest InstaView refrigerators at booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. All of LG’s CES announcements will be posted on social media under #LGCES2020.

# # #