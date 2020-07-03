LG’S EXPANDED PURICARE LINEUP DELIVERS COMPLETE FRESH AIR COVERAGE TO ANY SPACE

SEOUL, July 3, 2020 — Responding to growing consumer interest in the benefits of clean, fresh indoor air, LG Electronics (LG) is introducing an expanded lineup of PuriCare™ air care solutions to the global market. The full range offers much-needed relief from poor indoor air conditions caused by industrial pollution or local weather phenomena such as dust and sand storms. With portable battery-operated models, residential models for homes and solutions designed for larger, commercial spaces, LG’s comprehensive PuriCare series can help create a healthier atmosphere in any setting, any time.

“LG’s 2020 lineup of PuriCare air purifiers was designed to provide consumers world over with clean, healthy air whenever and wherever they need it,” said Dan Song, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “With today’s heightened awareness of the importance of clean, fresh air, consumers will look to LG to provide trustworthy, credible solutions for their families and I’m confident we are up to the challenge.”

LG’s flagship consumer model, LG PuriCare 360° Air Purifier, is instantly recognizable by its 360-degree fan design which enables the device to refresh and revitalize the air across large areas. The air purifier effortlessly pushes filtered airflow up to a distance of 7.5 meters via the Clean Booster feature 1 which when powered on, rises and rotates to distribute filtered air throughout the entire room.

New for 2020 is LG PuriCare Air Purifier Pet, featuring a Photocatalytic Deodorization Filter to eliminate unpleasant odors – even pet odors – up to 55 percent more effectively than LG PuriCare 360°. 2 What’s more, Pet Mode feature delivers a boost of up to 35 percent to better collect dust and stubborn strands of allergy-inducing fur and hair.3 In addition, the company’s latest air purifier features the hassle-free Easy Change Pre-Filter, which can be quickly detached and replaced for effortless management and added convenience.

LG’s PuriCare lineup also includes the compact yet highly effective PuriCare Mini, a portable solution for clean air anywhere, anytime. Similar in size and weighing about the same as a half-liter plastic bottle of water, the wireless portable air purifier goes anywhere you go, freshening the environment for up to eight hours on a single charge.4

Further expanded on its lineup of quality air care solutions is a new commercial model that can easily cover interiors of up to 158 square meters.5 Perfect for large workspaces, lounges, conference rooms and cafeterias, this impressive workhorse utilizes two powerful fans to quickly and consistently deliver clean air up to a distance of 12 meters.6

LG PuriCare 360° and PuriCare Mini are available in key markets of Asia, North America and the Middle East while PuriCare Pet and Commercial PuriCare are available in target countries in Asia and the Middle East.

# # #

1 Tested by LG internal lab in an enclosed area of 259m3 (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7m) using PuriCare 360° (model AS309DWA) with Clean Booster turned on, measuring the speed of the air at height of 1.5m and distance of 7.5m.

2 Test conducted by TÜV Rheinland comparing maximum suction of PuriCare Pet (model AS190DNPA) and standard PuriCare (model AS199DWA) in a lab of 8m3 at a temperature of 23.0° C (± 5.0°) with a relative humidity of 55 percent (± 15 percent). Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

3 Tested by LG internal lab at a pet café in an enclosed area of 132m3 using PuriCare Pet (model AS309DNP) on Pet Mode and PuriCare 360° (model AS309DWA) on Auto Mode, measuring the weight of dust and hair collected from the bottom filter on both devices. Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

4 Based on usage at Low Speed Mode (two hours for continued usage at High Speed Mode). Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

5 Tested by LG internal lab and CA (Korea Air Cleaning Association) in an enclosed area of 30m3 using Commercial PuriCare (model AS488BWA) on High Speed Mode based on CA testing methods (SPS-KACA 002-132). Results may vary depending on environmental conditions and other external factors.

6 Tested by LG internal lab in an enclosed area of 128m3 (1.7 x 29.0 x 2.6m) using Commercial PuriCare (model AS488BWA), measuring the speed of the air at height of 2.4m and distance of 15.55m. Results may differ depending on external conditions.