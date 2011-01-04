LG’S INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE™ TECHNOLOGY RAISES BAR FOR WASHING MACHINES

Whereas most front-load washers only have one motion -– tumbling – LG’s innovative 6Motion™ Technology allows the drum to tailor each load from a combination of six unique motions: rolling, stepping, swinging, scrubbing, filtration and tumbling.

Depending on the cycle the consumer chooses, these motions range from gentle, for delicates, to a more powerful cleaning for soiled items, making it simple to take better care of clothing. This breakthrough technology is made possible by the precision mechanics created by LG’s Inverter Direct Drive™ motor, which operates without belts or pulleys, delivering power directly from the motor to the drum. LG TrueSteam™ Technology also deeply penetrates fabrics to remove dirt and reduce wrinkles.

In addition, 6Motion™ Technology works in conjunction with ColdWash™, which penetrates deep into fabrics using only cold water, to provide consumers with the same washing performance as washing in warm water while providing substantial energy savings.