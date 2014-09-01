LG’S LATEST WASHING MACHINES PRIORITIZE TIME AND ENERGY SAVINGS

SEOUL, Sep. 2, 2014 — Featuring the company’s revolutionary TurboWash™ technology and 6 Motion Direct Drive, LG will introduce at IFA 2014 its newest energy-efficient washing machine that can complete a full wash cycle in only 49 minutes. Thanks to TurboWash™, LG’s latest washers not only meet the requirements for A+++ energy efficiency, they exceed them by 55 percent. The latest washing machines also help homeowners cut their electricity bills and decrease their energy footprint, all without sacrificing performance. Faster washing results while still saving time and water are what make LG’s TurboWash™ technology in washing convenience.

TurboWash™ Technology

The revolutionary TurboWash™ feature of LG’s front-load washing machine can save 36 minutes1 with a half load on cotton cycle for impressive energy savings. The most commonly used washing cycles — Cotton, Cotton Large, Mix and Easy Care — require only 49 to 59 minutes from start to finish. Setting the washing machine to TurboWash™ mode reduces energy consumption by up to 15 percent and water consumption by up to 40 percent 2, delivering dual benefits of faster washing and lower utility bills. What’s more, during the rinse cycle, LG’s proprietary Jet Spray nozzle sprays water with great force for two minutes, helping to more completely remove detergent from clothes with less water and energy.

6 Motion Direct Drive Technology

LG’s 6 Motion Direct Drive uses a combination of six different pre-set programs to deliver customized washing for various types of clothes. As effective as washing by hand, 6 Motion Direct Drive Technology helps to reduce wrinkles and damage in clothes, improving fabric care. And thanks to the advanced Inverter Direct Drive motor, LG’s washers operate quietly and are less prone to vibrations, confidence which is reflected in LG backing its motor with a 10-year warranty.

TrueSteam™ Technology

LG’s latest front-load washing machine incorporates TrueSteam™ technology with the following features: Steam Softener, Steam Refresh and Allergy Care. The Steam Softener function maintains the original quality of fabrics and eliminates the need for chemical-based fabric softeners. Steam Refresh employs steam instead of water for a truly deep clean, reducing wrinkles and odors from delicate clothes in just 20 minutes. TrueSteam™ removes allergens, mites and residual detergent, all which have been linked to respiratory and skin ailments.

Smart Connectivity and Convenience

LG has long been at the forefront of smart technology and in 2014, the company is introducing enhanced connectivity and greater user convenience, including the ability to download new washing programs. Near Field Communication (NFC) makes it possible to quickly pair and exchange data between smartphones and LG smart appliances. Using NFC tagging technology, users can download new washing programs such as Wool, Baby Care and Cold Wash which can be activated by simply touching the smartphone to the NFC Tag On symbol on the washing machine. NFC is also employed in the Smart Diagnosis™ feature which quickly and efficiently troubleshoots most minor issues, avoiding costly, inconvenient service calls and in-home visits.

Revolutionary Eco-Hybrid Technology and Smart Design

LG’s Eco-Hybrid washer-dryers feature both Air drying and Normal drying modes, whereas most washing machines only offer one or the other. Each of these convenient and efficient options delivers A-grade energy savings. Compared with LG conventional drying modes, LG’s powerful Air drying setting can save users nearly 7,000 liters of water per year.3 And at 24-inch standard size, LG’s Eco-Hybrid washer-dryer boasts the world’s first 12kg washing capacity and 8kg drying capacity, effectively reducing a household’s washing frequency by approximately 91 loads per year.4

LG’s Eco-Hybrid dryer features an Eco mode and a Speed mode, letting homeowners choose between optimal energy and time savings. Using sophisticated heat pump technology, Eco mode achieves up to A+++-10 percent energy efficiency while Speed mode provides up to A++ energy efficiency and takes 30 percent less time 5 to complete a cycle, leaving more time to take care of the important things in life. An ideal solution for drying delicate items, LG’s Eco-Hybrid dryers can dry clothes even at low temperatures, reducing fabric damage and shrinkage.

And LG’s new washing machines boast a seamless and sleek design that brings a touch of sophistication to every home. Each model in the lineup offers a full touch control panel that is angled for maximum visibility, along with a white LED display and a black door with a hidden handle.

“With the hectic pace of modern life, today’s consumers have less and less time for household chores,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance Company. “Our new front-load washing machine with revolutionary TurboWash™ technology works quickly without compromising performance. Faster washing cycles give the consumer the freedom to spend more time relaxing or engaging in more important things, such as spending time with family.”

Visitors to IFA are encouraged to see LG’s impressive new washing machines up close in Hall 11.2 of Messe Berlin from September 5–10.

Key Specifications:

Front-Load Washing Machine (Series S)

￭ TurboWash™ by 6 Motion Direct Drive

￭Energy Efficiency (A+++-55%)

￭Inverter Direct Drive Motor (10-Year Warranty)

￭ TrueSteam™

￭ Steam Softener

￭ Steam Refresh

￭Allergy Care

￭ Speed 14” Quick Cycle

￭Wi-Fi Control

￭Smart Diagnosis

￭ Color LCD Display

￭Full Touch Control Panel

￭Hidden Handle Door

￭Large Chrome Door w/ Black Window

Front-Load Washing Machine (Series 1)

￭TurboWash™ by 6 Motion Direct Drive

￭Energy Efficiency (A+++-40% to -55%)

￭Inverter Direct Drive Motor (10-Year Warranty)

￭TrueSteam™

￭ Steam Softener

￭Steam Refresh

￭Allergy Care

￭Speed 14” Quick Cycle

￭NFC Tag

￭Smart Diagnosis

￭Graphic LED Display

￭Full Touch Control Panel

￭Hidden Handle Door

￭Large Chrome Door w/ Black Window

Front-Load Washing Machine (Series 2 / Series 3)

￭ TurboWash™ by 6 Motion Direct Drive

￭ Energy Efficiency (A+++-40%)

￭Inverter Direct Drive Motor (10-Year Warranty)

￭Speed 14” Quick Cycle

￭Stain Care

￭Gentle Care

￭NFC Tag

￭Smart Diagnosis

￭Graphic LED Display

￭Full Touch Control Panel

￭Hidden Handle Door

￭Large Chrome Door w/ Black Window (Large Door w/ Black Window for Series 3)

—————————————————————————————-

1 Tested by Intertek; F94933WHS model, 5kg load, Cotton cycle with TurboWash™ option finished within 59 (±5 percent) minutes.

2 Tested by Intertek; F94933WHS model, Based on Cotton cycle/40℃/1400rpm, 5kg load, comparison between with TurboWash™ and without TurboWash™.

3 LG conventional models based on average of 220 drying cycles per year, using 40.2L of water.

4 Based on 7kg capacity washing machine performing 220 washes per year.

5 Tested in LG lab comparing Eco and Speed modes. On full load: Eco mode (24 minutes), Speed mode (16 minutes).

# # #