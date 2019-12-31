LG’s New CordZero Vacs Featuring Power Drive Mop Deliver Spotless Cleaning Made Easy

SEOUL, Dec. 31, 2019 — LG Electronics (LG) is upping the ante at CES 2020 with new cord-free cleaning products with new mopping capabilities. The LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Stick Vacuum delivers effective vacuuming and mopping from a single stick-type device, while the new CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop combines LG’s robotics and appliance know-how in a compact package that can take on difficult cleaning jobs.

LG’s proprietary Power Drive MopTM technology transforms both the CordZeroThinQ A9 and CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop into tools for keeping floors spotlessly clean. Thanks to an advanced automatic water supply system, the two rapidly rotating mop pads always have just the right amount of water to clean without leaving a puddle behind. To accommodate different types of flooring and cleaning power, users can choose to increase, decrease or completely shut off the flow of water.

LG CordZeroThinQ A9 with Power Drive Mop

With interchangeable nozzles, the LG CordZeroThinQ A9 can be easily switched from vacuum to mop and back again. Its Power Drive Nozzle removes dust from carpets and hard floors with powerful suction thanks to LG’s Smart Inverter Motor™. This same motor delivers great mopping results when used with the Power Drive Mop attachment. One-touch controls, two quick-change battery packs and removable, washable filters elevate the effectiveness of this dual-function appliance. An included multi-type charging stand offers convenient recharging and space-efficient storage for both the vacuum and accessories. Owners of the original CordZeroThinQ A9 can simply purchase the Power Drive Mop upgrade kit, which includes the nozzle and mop pads.

LG CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop

The LG CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop takes automatic floor cleaning to another level with its power drive dual spin mops enhanced with Dual Eye™ technology. With its front-mounted Dual Eye camera, the CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop can accurately detect and recognize its surroundings to avoid collisions with household furniture and pets. By accessing My Zone using the LG ThinQ app, users can designate which specific areas of the house to clean.

Homeowners who also own the CordZeroThinQ R9 robotic vacuum can connect the two units via Wi-Fi to create a comprehensive home cleaning network that will be the envy of the neighbors. Once the R9 has completed vacuuming, it notifies CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop with information on areas of the home that require mopping.

“With more consumers today opting for hard floors, it was apparent that vacuums alone wouldn’t satisfy everyone,” said Dan Song, president of the LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “By leveraging our technological expertise and in-depth understanding of consumers’ needs, we developed the CordZeroThinQ products to handle challenging cleaning jobs.”

The LG CordZeroThinQ A9 and CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop will be on display during CES 2020 from January 7-10 in booth #11100, Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Follow all of LG’s CES activities and announcements on social media using #LGCES2020.

