LG’s Ultra-Premium Built-in Brand SKS Impresses at Design Week Mexico 2025

SEOUL, Nov. 7, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) showcased its ultra-premium built-in kitchen appliance brand, SKS, at Design Week Mexico 2025, one of Latin America’s largest design festivals. As the exclusive home appliance brand partner of this year’s event, SKS successfully elevated its brand presence in the region, reaffirming its leadership in the global luxury built-in market.

At Design House, the flagship exhibition of Design Week Mexico, visitors were invited to experience the full SKS lineup of ultra-premium built-in kitchen appliances, including the SKS refrigerator, freezer, oven, cook top, wine cellar and dishwasher. Also on display were LG’s premium home appliances, such as the InstaView™ MoodUP™ refrigerator, QuadWash® dishwasher, WashTower™ laundry solution and Styler clothing care system.

Design House transforms iconic local mansions and historic buildings into creative design spaces, each designed through collaboration between leading global architects, interior designers and brands. Spanning approximately 1,126 square meters, this year’s exhibition presented visitors with diverse, trend-forward inspiration for designing refined living environments.

Held under the theme “Designed in Mexico,” the 2025 edition of Design Week Mexico celebrated the artistry and craftsmanship of Mexican design. Reflecting this spirit, SKS’s exhibition theme, “Korean Precision with Mexican Soul,” captured the harmony between SKS’s stylish, technologically-advanced design philosophy and the warmth and creativity of Mexican craftsmanship. The Design House exhibition, which ran until November 2, drew strong interest from professional designers, students and the general public alike.

By expanding direct engagement with customers across the globe, SKS continues to strengthen its reputation as a specialist built-in brand and its position in the premium appliance market. Earlier this year, SKS served as the exclusive home appliance sponsor of the Food & Wine Classic 2025 in Aspen, Colorado – an event attended by more than 4,000 chefs, culinary professionals and visitors. In Seoul, LG recently opened SKS Seoul, a newly renovated showroom offering visitors a complete experience of SKS’s latest ultra-premium built-in kitchen innovations.

LG rebranded its ultra-premium built-in line earlier this year, transitioning from SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE to SKS. The refreshed identity, designed to be more modern and intuitive, has enhanced brand recognition and accelerated growth in the premium market. Despite the new name, SKS continues to embody the True to Food philosophy that has defined the brand since its inception.

“At Design Week Mexico, we had the unique opportunity to collaborate with world-class architects and designers to create an inspiring space – one brought to life by our stylish and sophisticated SKS solutions,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “LG will continue to strengthen engagement with customers around the world and further establish SKS as a global leader in the ultra-premium built-in kitchen appliance market.”

