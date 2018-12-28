NEW BIG CAPACITY LG TWINWASH AND DRYER SETS NEW STANDARD FOR LAUNDRY CONVENIENCE

SEOUL, Dec. 28, 2018 — Winner of a 2019 CES Innovation Award, LG’s large-capacity TWINWash™ washer and dryer will make their debut in Las Vegas next month. The complete system of ultra-large capacity washer, convenient SideKick™ pedestal washer and DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer makes it possible to run two loads at once while gently drying a third at low temperature. LG’s revolutionary laundry solution also incorporates Wi-Fi and SmartThinQ®, enhancing user convenience by making laundry, and the home, more intelligent.

The new large-capacity washer and dryer feature a 27-inch LG TWINWash front-loader and a DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ dryer capable of delivering more user benefits. While the main washer handles the larger loads, the SideKick unit underneath is ideal for smaller loads or more delicate clothing that requires a gentler touch. With an increased capacity and simultaneous washing capability, LG TWINWash is perfect for large families, able to accommodate a king-size comforter and full set of bedding easily at the same time.

The advanced washer is able to deliver cleaner laundry in less time thanks to LG’s cutting-edge technologies such as TurboWash™360° which combines five powerful jets with 6Motion™ to allow water to penetrate deep into fabrics. The new dryer’s Dual Inverter Heat Pump means even more energy savings and with a lower drying temperature, clothes last longer and shrink less. What’s more, Auto Cleaning Condenser keeps the condenser free of lint and debris to improve air circulation, saving homeowners a chore and ensuring superior drying results.

Equipped with Wi-Fi and SmartThinQ, the TWINWash washer and dryer are compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, enabling the user to turn the machines on or off, start or pause a load, monitor the cycle status and more using voice commands and a smartphone app. The dryer’s Smart Pairing function eliminates the need to manually choose a drying cycle as LG’s intelligent technology suggests the most optimal setting.

“Introduced in 2015, our TWINWash demonstrates LG’s innovation to laundry care that is constantly evolving to provide even more convenience,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “By constantly enhancing our core technologies, we will continue to deliver intelligent products that make life easier.”

LG’s TWINWash with TurboWash360° and dryer with DUAL Inverter Heat Pump will be available in a new Black Steel finish for a more premium, luxurious addition to any home. See these and other advanced laundry products from LG at CES 2019 from January 8-11 in booth #11100 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

# # #