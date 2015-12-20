NEW LG CORDZERO™ VACUUM WITH AUGMENTED REALITY COMING TO CES 2016

SEOUL, Dec. 21, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil an upgraded lineup of its CordZero™ collection at CES 2016 which will be headlined by HOM-BOT Turbo+, the industry’s first robotic vacuum cleaner equipped with augmented reality technology. Also included in the cordless vacuum collection are the CordZero™ Canister, the 2-in-1 CordZero™ handstick, as well as the CordZero™ Bedding Cleaner. Together, the CordZero™ collection provides a premium cleaning experience that is free of tangled cords and smarter.

HOM-BOT Turbo+: Smart Cleaning with Smart Technology

LG’s robotic vacuum cleaner, the HOM-BOT Turbo+, employs augmented reality technology in a smart feature called Home-Joy. This exciting new user interface allows consumers to issue instructions to the vacuum cleaner by intuitively designating areas that need extra cleaning using the camera of any smartphone. Simply tap on the part of the room in the image to clean and HOM-BOT Turbo+ goes to that exact location and begins cleaning.

HOM-BOT Turbo+ features Triple Eye™ camera sensors which record the surrounding area — including the ceiling — to track where it has already cleaned. The camera located on the front of the HOM-BOT Turbo+ enables other smart features such as Home-View and Home-Guard. The Home-View feature transmits a real-time feed to owners’ smartphones, enabling them to remotely control the HOM-BOT Turbo+ and clean the home anytime, anywhere. The Home-Guard feature gives consumers extra security and peace of mind by sending photos of inside the home to a paired smartphone when the HOM-BOT Turbo+ senses movement.

The HOM-BOT Turbo+ intelligently navigates consumers’ homes and avoids obstacles such as stairs thanks to Robonavi™, an intelligent software system that utilizes the robot’s dual CPUs to make lightning fast directional decisions. Both powerful and durable, LG’s latest smart vacuum with Smart Inverter Motor is backed by a 10-year warranty, ensuring long-lasting service.

CordZero™ Canister: No Cords, No Hassles

The LG CordZero™ Canister is powered by a new lithium-ion battery PowerPack™ 80V that provides powerful suction and continuous cleaning for up to 40 minutes in regular mode. With guaranteed advanced suction and cleaning performance that is nearly 10 percent more effective in clearning than a conventional 2,000 watt corded vacuum cleaner 1, this canister unit is powered by LG’s Smart Inverter Motor™ which is 76 percent smaller, 65 percent lighter and 24 percent more efficient on average than conventional vacuum motors.2

What’s more LG has equipped the CordZero™ Canister with a new ergonomic handle which was inspired by flight control sticks found in aircrafts. The new handle enables the vacuum to be easily maneuvered in all directions without placing the weight of the vacuum hose on a user’s wrist or back. Another advanced feature included in the CordZero™ Canister is the one-of-a-kind RoboSense™ technology. This feature eliminates the need to pull the vacuum cleaner body along while cleaning because the Automatic Location Recognition technology and Active Following Wheel technology allow the vacuum cleaner to track the user and follow at a constant distance.

Rounding out LG’s cordless vacuum lineup is the versatile CordZero™ Handstick with long-lasting Dual PowerPack™ battery and the CordZero™ Bedding Cleaner with the Dual Punch™ feature to keep mattresses and beds free of dust mites and harmful allergens.

“The powerful new technologies found on the latest LG CordZero™ products represent the company’s commitment to innovation and providing customers with a better life through better products,” said Jo Seong-jin, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “The smarter, more convenient lifestyle offered by LG’s CordZero™ collection will appeal to every consumer and contribute to elevating LG’s position as a leader in the home appliance market.”

Key Specifications:

HOM-BOT TURBO+

Home-Joy

Home-View

Home-Guard

Triple Eye™

Robonavi™

Smart Inverter Motor™

Corner Master

Digital Bumper

Easy-out Dust Bin

Noise Level: 60dB

EPA 11 Filter

Smart Turbo

Learning Function

Long-lasting Lithium-Ion Battery

CORDZERO™ CANISTER

CordZero™ Technology

New Ergonomic Handle

Smart Inverter Motor™

PowerPack™ 80V

RoboSense™ : Automatic Location Recognition Technology and Active Following Wheel Technology

KOMPRESSOR™ Technology

HEPA14 Filter

SLG 5 Star & BAF Certified

CORDZERO™ HANDSTICK

Dual PowerPack™

Anti-Tangle Brush™

Smart Inverter Motor™

2-in-1 Type (Stick+ Handy)

Built-in Brush (Crevice & Brush Tool)

Easy 180 Degree Swivel Head

Easy Grip Handle

LED Vision

Slim and Light Design

CORDZERO™ BEDDING CLEANER

Dual Punch™

Soft Rotating Brush

Smart Inverter Motor™

Powerful Suction

UV Sterilization Station

Dual Filter System

Easy-out Dust Bin

¹ Carpet pick-up rate of 81.8 percent based on LG Electronics Lab Test according to IEC regulations compared with model VC3320NHT.

² Based on LG Electronics Lab Test with results based on comparison of conventional 39,000 RPM (max 47,000) vacuum motor and Smart Inverter Motor™ with 79,000 RPM (max 101,000) capacity.

# # #