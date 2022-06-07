Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Signature Kitchen Suite Stuns With Its Precision and Innovation at Milan Design Week 2022

Home Appliance Solution 07/06/2022

LG Solidifies its Ultra-Premium Status in the European Market
With its High-End Built-In Kitchen Solutions

A woman is standing behind the kitchen island and a man is holding the Signature Kitchen Suite built-in 36-inch French Door refrigerator door at LG booth

SEOUL, June 7, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) will present the essence of its ultra-premium built-in kitchen appliance brand at Milan Design Week 2022, the globally-renowned design event anchored by the Salone del Mobile, from June 7-12. Since making its highly-anticipated European debut four years ago, LG has been strengthening its position across the continent with luxurious Signature Kitchen Suite built-in appliances that are being embraced by Europeans.

Signature Kitchen Suite’s high-end built-in solutions perfectly integrate into existing kitchens, combining innovative designs with cutting-edge technology to redefine the cooking experience. Under the True to Food theme, LG delivers the utmost performance, design and precision to the kitchen as well as demonstrates respect for food at every level until reaching the dinner table. Also, at the booth, LG enables visitors to fully experience its luxurious vision for a better culinary life expressing the core values of every Signature Kitchen Suite solution.

The showcase combines four unique sections and entertaining events to effectively convey the quality and differentiated values of the stylish, sophisticated lineup. The Signature Kitchen Suite products on display, the new oven, dishwasher and under-counter drawer lineups, present modern and exclusive lifestyle with their chic, contemporary color and panel options and new capacities to fit and complement various kitchen spaces and interiors.

LG’s exhibition presents four kitchen zones: Seamless Nature Kitchen, European Trendy Kitchen, Conceptual Kitchen and Botanic Art Gallery. Seamless Nature Kitchen highlights the products’ seamless design and nature-inspired finishes. In European Trendy Kitchen, the company is unveiling its new range of premium kitchen appliances which includes a 36-inch induction, steam oven, speed oven, under-counter wine cellar and under-counter drawer refrigerator with a brand-new finish. The Conceptual Kitchen showcases the wide-ranging Signature Kitchen Suite lineup which extends to large-capacity solutions including a 48-inch French-Door refrigerator and 48-inch Dual-Fuel Pro Range. Lastly, Botanic Art Gallery displays media artwork in collaboration with an Italian illustrator, Carlo Stanga, who incorporates local natural ingredients into his work.

 

During the exhibition, a separate event, True to Food Itinerary, will be held in the Signature Kitchen Suite Showroom in Piazza Cavour, Milan to demonstrate the values that help them maintain the original flavors and freshness of ingredients throughout well designed customer experiences.

“Milan Design Week represents a major milestone in LG’s presence in the European built-in appliance market,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “To build on the success of our Signature Kitchen Suite, we are aiming to further expand and solidify our position in this space by introducing ultra-premium designs and advanced technologies that will shape the future of kitchen interior design.”

For more information on the full portfolio of Signature Kitchen Suite built-in kitchen appliances, visit www.signaturekitchensuite.it/it_en/.

 

# # #

#2022
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics to Unveil Next-Generation Component Technologies at AHR Expo 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics to Unveil Next-Generation Component Technologies at AHR Expo 2026

Learn More
LG Electronics Unveils Total Component Solutions for Commercial Rooftop Systems at AHR Expo 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics Unveils Total Component Solutions for Commercial Rooftop Systems at AHR Expo 2026

Learn More
LG Electronics Presents LG ClOiD Home Robot To Demonstrate “Zero Labor Home” at CES 2026
Home Appliance Solution

LG Electronics Presents LG CLOiD Home Robot to Demonstrate “Zero Labor Home” at CES 2026

Learn More