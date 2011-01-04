THE STUDIO SERIES SHOWS FULL RANGE OF LATEST CORE TECHNOLOGIES

LG Showcases Stylish New Kitchen Package with Premium Features

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 –- LG Electronics (LG) is displaying its premium “Studio Series” kitchen portfolio at the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES®). The new line represents the appliances that LG has to offer and includes all three of LG’s unique core technologies: the Inverter Direct Drive™, Linear Compressor and InfraGrill™ Technology.

With the Studio Series, LG has brought together ovens, cooktops, hoods, microwave ovens, refrigerators and dishwashers in a kitchen package with impressive new styling that will make a beautiful statement in any home. New ranges are a particular highlight of LG’s lineup this year, with options including an electric double oven range and a double wall oven.

LG’s electric double oven range lets consumers cook two meals, at two different temperatures, at the same time. Its infrared heating element gets the oven to broiling temperature more quickly, cutting 30 percent off cooking time on common items like hamburgers and chicken breasts. Using the same technology as premium outdoor grills, infrared heating keeps food juicier than traditional thermal cooking.

The interior of LG’s double wall oven – with a 4.7 cubic foot capacity in each oven – is smartly accentuated with a vivid convection glow. The recessed broiler element provides more usable space and a more visually pleasing oven interior.

Product Specifications:

Studio Series – New Electric Double Oven Range (LDE3019ST)

– Upper Oven Height (6 inches)

– InfraGrill™

– 6.7 cu. ft – Upper Oven (2.3 cu. ft.), Lower Oven (4.4 cu. ft.)

– SmoothTouch™ Controls

Studio Series – 30-inch Double Wall Oven Range (LSWD305ST)

– Large Oven Capacity – 4.7 cu. ft./4.7cu. ft.

– 4-Mode Convection System

– Brilliant Blue Interior

– 6.3-inch Touchscreen Controls System

– 4 Heavy Duty Racks with 1 Gliding Rack

– Gourmet Recipe Bank