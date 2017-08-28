USING STEAM TECHNOLOGY, LG AIMS TO DO TO DISHES WHAT IT HAS DONE TO CLOTHES

SEOUL, Aug. 29, 2017 — LG Electronics (LG) is setting new standards for dishwashers with its newest LG SteamClean™ dishwasher equipped with the company’s one-of-a-kind TrueSteam™ technology. This revolutionary product sets itself apart from the competition with steam technology that not only cleans more effectively, but also more efficiently. With years of steam technology experience gathered from LG’s clothing care products such as washing machines and the Styler. The dishwasher’s host of unique performance-enhancing technologies will offer consumers a whole new way to wash dishes.

TrueSteam emits high temperature steam to clean everything from delicate stemware to steel pots and pans. A Pre-Steam option gently removes caked layers of food residue, eliminating the need to scrub items by hand before placing them in the dishwasher. By spraying the contents with steam at the end of a cycle, the LG SteamClean dishwasher reduces undesirable water spots – one of the most frequently mentioned complaints among dishwasher owners – by 40 percent.1 LG’s steam technology not only ensures impeccably clean results, it also yields significant hygienic benefits in keeping with LG’s longstanding dedication to exceeding consumers’ needs.

Another core technology the dishwasher comes equipped with is QuadWash™, a feature that raises the bar on dishwashing by using four spray arms instead of the two featured in most washers. Its multi-motion arms sweep and rotate back and forth while spinning in both directions to clean plates, glassware, and cookware of all shapes and sizes from nearly every angle.

The dishwasher is powered by the Inverter Direct Drive Motor, which increases energy efficiency and helps reduce noise. The motor also allows for the adjustment of water intensity to provide the soft settings necessary for fragile dishware in the upper rack and a stronger setting for pots and pans on the lower level. This versatility offers more effective cleaning performance without risking damage to the dishware.

Moreover, the EasyRack+ system conveniently allows users to adjust the height of the rack to three different levels to accommodate all dishes, cups and flatware. The SteamClean™ dishwasher offers nine pre-set wash cycles to choose from and allows users to download more using the LG SmartThinQ™ app.

“LG SteamClean dishwasher offers everything our consumers expect from an LG appliance – convenience, flexibility, and especially performance,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Steam technology allows us to deliver a balance of outstanding performance with gentle care. It’s this kind of innovation with a real purpose that our customers expect from LG.”

Visitors to IFA 2017 in Berlin will have a chance to experience LG’s innovative home appliances personally in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin.

# # #

1 Based on internal lab tests using Delicate Course setting compared to non-steam models.