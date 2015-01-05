WITH TWIN WASH, LG TURNS HEADS WITH BOLD NEW WASHER DESIGN

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2015 — LG Electronics (LG) is pioneering new territory at the International CES® 2015 with an entirely new washing machine category. Its front loading washer’s revolutionary TWIN Wash™ System, the first of its kind, enables two separate loads to be washed simultaneously. With a space-efficient mini washer in the pedestal, overall cycle times are reduced with fewer loads required. With TurboWash™ 2.0 and TurboSteam™ wash cycles are faster while Wi-Fi and NFC translates to an array of intriguing smart connectivity options, including compatibility with LG’s HomeChat™ messaging service.

Visitors to the LG booth will also see LG’s award-winning EcoHybrid™ dryer (Model DLHX4072V). LG’s dryer won the CES 2015 Innovation Award, as well as the EPA’s ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award, thanks in large part to the dryer’s sophisticated Heat Pump technology, which enables greater energy efficiency and drying performance.

Ergonomic Design for Easier Washing

The incredible ergonomic design of LG’s new washer-dryer pair (Models WM9500H*A & DLGX9501V / WM9000H*A & DLGX9001V / WM5000H*A & DLGX5001V) takes convenience to new level. The door is conveniently aligned with the drum’s center, positioned 21mm higher than on conventional models. It is also tilted to a more accessible six degree angle, so users don’t have to bend over as much to put clothes in or take them out. Visibility with the door closed is also increased and the newly designed sliding detergent box at the top reduces the likelihood of messy detergent spills.

Unique, Bold TWIN Wash™ System

LG is the first to offer the game-changing TWIN Wash™ System. This smart innovation lets users wash two loads at once, the first in the main washer and the second in the mini washer underneath. The mini washer is suitable for delicate items that require special attention or unique wash settings. Most importantly, it significantly cuts down on washing time as more than one load can be washed at the same time.

The TWIN Wash™ System is powered by the mini washer (Models WD100C* / WD200C*), the world’s first compact washer in a hide-away pedestal, generating a whole new set of washing options. This design concept enables users to take advantage of a second washer without having to sacrifice additional space in the house. When not in use, the mini washer serves as the pedestal for the main washer. The mini washer can be combined with any of LG’s front loading washers and is an ideal solution for small, specialized laundry items that require a gentler touch, such as active wear or lingerie.

TurboWash™ 2.0 Means Faster Cleaning

With today’s hectic lifestyles, speed is important. LG’s exclusive speed cycle technology, TurboWash™ 2.0, uses twin nozzles at the front of the washer to spray a concentrated detergent solution directly onto the clothes. A high pressure nozzle above the drum sprays tiny water particles through the clothes during high spin cycles for quick and effective rinsing.

Better Drying with TurboSteam™

LG’s advanced TurboSteam™ technology gives a speed boost to the new dryers. Thanks in part to the Steam Fresh™ function, refresh times are now up to 50 percent faster than in previous dryers.1 When selected, TurboSteam™ prevents over-drying by spraying hot steam onto clothes during the drying cycle, which reduces shrinkage, sanitizes the clothes and eliminates even more wrinkles.

Convenience-Enhancing Features

LG’s new washer-dryer pairs are not just incredibly fast, they’re smart, too. The built-in SmartThinQ™ technology adds a whole new level of Wi-Fi convenience. Custom cycles can be uploaded to the washer, cycle statuses can be monitored via an LG smartphone app and alerts can be sent via Wi-Fi when the cycle is complete. The washing machine’s Energy Monitoring feature provides helpful data while LG’s proprietary HomeChat™ service allows users to check the status of their washing machine using everyday natural language.

LG EcoHybrid™ Dryer with Heat Pump Technology

The LG EcoHybrid™ dryer has been designed to achieve superb levels of efficiency, making it one of the few ETA (Emerging Technology Award) certified dryers on the market. Its cutting-edge Heat Pump technology recycles heat to save up to 53 percent more energy than typical dryers,2 while the innovative Auto Clean System keeps the evaporator clean and running smoothly. The dryer even excels at low temperatures, making it ideal for handling delicate clothes.

Top Loading Pair Enhances Convenience, Performance

At this year’s CES, LG is also introducing its new mega-capacity top loading washer-dryer pair (Models WT7700H*A and DLGX7701). The 5.7 cu. ft. capacity washer and 9.0 cu. ft. capacity dryer are equipped with a new horizontal damping system that allows them to accommodate more laundry than similarly-sized models. They also incorporate LG’s time-saving TurboWash™ 2.0 and TurboSteam™ technologies, delivering greater efficiency and world-class cleaning performance, while reducing washing times.

LG’s latest top loading duos are equipped with the industry exclusive LG EasyLoad™ feature, a two-way open door system offering users either a hamper-style door or a swing-door. This unique setup allows users to easily transfer clothes through the top to decrease bending and dropping clothes on the floor. And LG’s top loading washer-dryers have a number of high-tech features in common with the company’s front loading washer-dryers, including 6 Motion™ and TurboSteam™.

Using NFC tagging technology, users can download preprogrammed wash cycles to their smartphones. The wash cycles can be activated by simply touching the smartphone to the washing machine’s NFC Tag On symbol. What’s more, the Smart Diagnosis™ feature helps to quickly and efficiently troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

“One might be tempted to call the LG TWIN Wash™ System disruptive, as it’s a completely new concept in appliances,” said Seong-jin Jo, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “The addition of a mini washer underneath the main washer translates to greater flexibility, convenience and efficiency. It’s also another big leap forward in our commitment to using cutting-edge technology and innovative ideas to make life better for consumers around the world.”

Visitors to CES 2015 are encouraged to stop by LG’s booth (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) from January 6-9 to see the company’s newest washers and dryers for themselves.

Key Specifications:

Front Loading Washer Dryer Pair (Models WM9500H*A & DLGX9501V / WM9000H*A & DLGX9001V / WM5000H*A & DLGX5001V)

￭ 5.6 / 5.2 / 4.5 cu. ft. Mega-Capacity Washer

￭ Ergonomic Design (Easy Loading Tilted Door / Sliding Detergent Box)

￭ TurboWash™ 2.0

￭ Steam™ Technology

￭ AAFA Certified Allegiene™ Cycle

￭ NSF Certified Sanitary Cycle

￭ ColdWash™ Option

￭ 6 Motion™ Technology

￭ Inverter Direct Drive Motor with 10-Year Warranty

￭ Smart Diagnosis™

￭ SmartThinQ™ Technology

￭ TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

￭ 9.0 / 7.4 cu. ft. Mega-Capacity Dryer

￭ Ergonomic Design(Easy Loading Tilted Door / Sliding Storage)

￭ TurboSteam™ Technology

￭ Energy Saver

￭ Sensor Dry

￭ FlowSense™ Technology

￭ Smart Diagnosis™

￭ SmartThinQ™ Technology

EcoHybrid™ Dryer (Model DLHX4072V)

￭ 7.3 cu. ft. Mega-Capacity

￭ EcoHybrid™ Heat Pump Technology

￭ TrueSteam™ Technology

￭ 2015 ENERGY STAR®

￭ Smart Diagnosis™

￭ NFC

Integrated Front Loading Small Load Washer (Models WD100C*, WD200C*)

￭ Mini-Size

￭ Optimal Design in Drawer Pedestal

￭ Slim Inverter Direct Drive Motor with 10-Year Warranty

￭ Smart Diagnosis™

Top Loading Washer Dryer Pair (Models WT7700H*A, DLGX770)

￭ 5.7 cu. ft. Mega-Capacity Washer

￭ TurboWash™ 2.0

￭ Steam™ Technology

￭ AAFA Certified Allergiene™ Cycle

￭ Waveforce™

￭ ColdWash™ Option

￭ 6 Motion™ Technology

￭ Inverter Direct Drive Motor with 10-Year Warranty

￭ Smart Diagnosis™

￭ NFC

￭ TrueBalance™ Anti-Vibration System

￭ 9.0 cu. ft. Mega-Capacity Dryer

￭ EasyLoad™

￭ TurboSteam™ TechnologySensor Dry

￭ FlowSense™ Technology

￭ NSF Certified Sanitary Cycle

￭ Smart Diagnosis™

￭ NFC

———————————————————————————

1 Results from LG internal lab tests for the Steam Fresh™ course, comparing conventional LG dryer Model DLEX8500 with Model DLEX7700.

2 Energy savings confirmed via testing carried out by CSA. In Low Temp Dry cycle with the EcoHybrid™ option, LG EcoHybrid™ dryer (Model DLHX4072V) saved up to 53 percent in energy compared with a typical dryer’s energy consumption of 900kwh per year. (Source: EPA)

# # #