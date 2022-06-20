We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Anish Kapoor’s Media Art Unveiled on LG SIGNATURE OLED R in Basel
Stunning Self-Lit Picture Quality of LG’s Unique, Rollable OLED Brought Renowned
Artist’s Exciting, New Work to Life at World’s Leading International Art Fair
SEOUL, June 20, 2022 — LG Electronics (LG) collaborated with Anish Kapoor1 to showcase the world-renowned British-Indian artist’s media artwork on LG SIGNATURE OLED R. Representing the perfect fusion of artistry and technology, Kapoor’s experiential digital art on LG’s sublime, self-lit TV was presented in collaboration with LISSON GALLERY in Basel, Switzerland during Art Basel 2022 from June 16-19.
With superior picture quality enabled by millions of self-lit pixels, LG OLED TV has become a favorite with the creative industries and innovative artistic practitioners worldwide. Its ability to capture the essence of the artist’s vision through vibrant, accurate color reproduction, complete with deep blacks and infinite contrast, make LG OLED2 the ultimate digital canvas. Add in the unique form factor of LG SIGNATURE OLED R, which pairs a rollable screen – an innovation made possible by LG OLED technology – with a timeless, minimalist design, and the stage is set for the most memorable art and viewing experiences imaginable.
One of the most important artists working today, Anish Kapoor is a sculptor known for his distinctive and often impressively-scaled installations, such as Cloud Gate (2004) in Chicago’s Millennium Park and Sky Mirror (2006) in New York’s Rockefeller Center. Noted for his use of abstract forms, rich colors and reflective surfaces, the artist has turned his attention to the two-dimensional in his unique collaboration with LG.
Kapoor’s new work takes the form of a short film that continues his decades of combining shape with luxurious, saturated colors that constantly and subtly shift from one mesmerizing hue to another. The work was paired with a specially-commissioned soundtrack that adds to the experiential nature of the piece; complementing the visuals shown on LG SIGNATURE OLED R while drawing viewers into ‘the moment,’ and at times, creating a sense of disorientation.
LG previously partnered with Anish Kapoor for his major exhibition at the Accademia Gallery in Venice last April. During the event, LG OLED evo TV G series models were used to display images of Kapoor’s most well-known sculptures and installations, leveraging LG’s OLED evo technology to faithfully reproduce the colors and textures – and convey the three-dimensionality – of his physical works.
To celebrate the latest LG-Kapoor collaboration, 10 editions of the LG SIGNATURE OLED R Anish Kapoor Edition will be meeting art lovers around the world via LISSON GALLERY, one of the leading galleries, which has worked with the artist for forty years.
LG continues to deliver enriching artworld experiences through hosting a series of exhibitions demonstrating the intrinsic link and undeniable harmony between art and technology. The digital artworks brought to life by LG OLED will be uploaded to the OLED Art project website after their real-world unveiling, allowing art enthusiasts and OLED fans around the world to enjoy them at their convenience.
1 Anish Kapoor is considered to be one of the most influential artists working today. Born in Mumbai, India in 1954, he now lives and works in London. His works are permanently exhibited in the most important collections and museums around the world from the Museum of Modern Art in New York to the Tate in London; at the Prada Foundation in Milan; at the Guggenheim Museums in Venice, Bilbao and Abu Dhabi. Recent solo exhibitions have been held at Pinakothek der Moderne, Munich, Germany (2020); Central Academy of Fine Arts Museum and Imperial Ancestral Temple in Beijing (2019); Fundación Proa, Buenos Aires (2019); Serralves, Museu de Arte Contemorânea, Porto, Portugal (2018); University Museum of Contemporary Art (MUAC), Mexico City (2016); Château de Versailles, France (2015); Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, Moscow (2015); Gropius Bau, Berlin (2013); Sakıp Sabancı Müzesi, Istanbul (2013); Museum of Contemporary Art, Sydney (2012).
Anish Kapoor represented Great Britain at the 44th Venice Biennale in 1990 where he was awarded the Premio Duemila Prize. In 1991 he won the Turner Prize and has gone on to receive numerous international awards including the Praemium Imperiale in 2011 and Padma Bhushan in 2012. He received a CBE in 2003 and a Knighthood in 2013 for visual arts services.
Also renowned for his architecturally-scaled works, public projects include: Cloud Gate (2004), Millennium Park, Chicago, USA; Leviathan (2011) exhibited at 2011 Monumenta, Paris; Orbit (2012), Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London; Ark Nova, an inflatable concert hall created for Lucerne Festival, Japan (2013-) and Descension, (2014) most recently installed in Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York, USA (2017).
2 LG is committed to making life better through the power of art and technology. LG’s recent projects represent this commitment and celebrates the merging of technical essence and artistic creativity that has come to define LG and the unique value it continues to deliver.
LG OLED becomes a digital canvas for artists, with ‘self-lit’ being the core value of LG OLED. Through this technology, LG believes artists can express their imagination and create a new generation of digital art that were never before available. As a bridge that connects lifestyle with art, LG OLED will keep building a society where more people can relish art. To follow the journey of LG OLED ART, visit LGOLEDART.com.