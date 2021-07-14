Convenience of Amazon Alexa Comes to Third-Party Smart TVs Powered by LG webOS

SEOUL, July 14, 2021 — For the first time, Amazon Alexa will be coming to a wide range of third-party TVs powered by webOS, LG Electronics’ proprietary TV platform. TV brands such as Advance, Blaupunkt, Eko, JSW, Manta, Polaroid, RCA, Seiki and Skytech as well as original design manufacturers Ayonz, Dualshine, Konka, Silicon Player, Skyworth and Xianyou, among others, will soon be offering this capability in their compatible webOS-powered TVs with Magic Remote so even more consumers can enjoy the intelligent voice recognition capabilities of Alexa.

LG’s proprietary ThinQ AI and voice recognition technologies allow webOS TV owners to simply speak into the advanced Magic Remote to get things done or get the information they need. With its point and click capability, LG Magic Remote is extremely intuitive to use and automatically recognizes and connects to set-top boxes and other compatible devices such as soundbars.

Simply long pressing the Amazon Prime Video button and speaking into the Magic Remote opens up a whole new level of convenience, enabling webOS TV owners to adjust the TV volume, change channels, play music, read news, control a smart home, tell a joke and more. For example, simply say “Alexa, open YouTube” or “Alexa, suggest comedy movies” into the remote and Alexa will respond immediately, displaying viewing options on the screen for one’s enjoyment.

“The addition of Amazon Alexa to the long list of webOS features will enhance the user experience and boost the value of our growing smart TV ecosystem,” said Jung Sung-hyun, head of content services at LG Home Entertainment Company. “Bringing together the capabilities of Alexa with the convenience of webOS to third-party TVs is a win-win-win for TV brands, customers and developers.”

The built-in Alexa feature will be activated over-the-air starting in the third quarter in North America followed by other regions including Europe and Asia.

