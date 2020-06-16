First Movie Theater With LG LED Cinema Display and Dolby Atmos Makes Movies Even More Magical

SEOUL, June 16, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is wowing moviegoers in Taiwan with the opening of the world’s first movie theater equipped with LG LED Cinema display technology featuring Dolby’s cinema server solution and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. In collaboration with Taiwan’s leading theater chain, Showtime Cinemas, the futuristic theater is also the first in the market to completely replace the projector with LED technology.

LG and Dolby Laboratories closely collaborated to integrate Dolby’s Integrated Media Server (IMS3000) with LG’s innovative LED Cinema. Dolby’s IMS3000 allows movies to play in full Dolby Atmos to produce a wide soundstage that surrounds the audience by projecting sounds corresponding to the movement and position of objects on the screen. Pairing Dolby Atmos with the vibrant, lifelike images of LG’s LED Cinema creates a more immersive experience that makes going to the movies even more memorable and magical.

At 14 meters wide and seven meters high, the dazzling LG screen produces finely-detailed 4K images on a scale rarely seen. Unlike conventional digital projectors, LG’s system ensures excellent picture quality across the entire surface without any distortion. Due to its ability to control each individual pixel, LG LED Cinema guarantees a superior contrast ratio and amazingly accurate color reproduction. Furthermore, LG LED Cinema meets the highest standards for content security and Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) certification.

“Our intent is to elevate the movie-going experience beyond what consumers have become accustomed to,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of the Information Display business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “We’re confident that the advanced technologies behind LG LED Cinema and Dolby solutions will grow our share of the growing LED cinema market.”

“We are excited about our collaboration with LG Electronics to bring our combined expertise to movie goers in Taiwan,” said Jed Harmsen, vice president of Cinema & Content Solutions at Dolby Laboratories, Inc. “With the lifelike images created by LG’s LED Cinema and the immersive audio delivered by Dolby Atmos, moviegoers will be able to enjoy an elevated and thoroughly captivating cinematic experience.”

