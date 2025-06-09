Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 2025 OLED TVs Achieve “True Visual Experience With Indoor Lighting” Certification

Media Entertainment Solution 09/06/2025

LG’s 2025 OLED TVs Become the First to Be Certified by TÜV Rheinland for
Maintaining Perfect Black and Clarity Under Indoor Lighting

The TÜV Rheinland certification badge for 'True Visual Experience with Indoor Lighting' is displayed next to an LG OLED evo AI TV.

SEOUL, June 9, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) has announced that its latest OLED TVs* have earned the “True Visual Experience with Indoor Lighting” certification from TÜV Rheinland, a renowned German testing and certification organization. LG 2025 OLED TVs are the first to achieve this certification, showcasing their exceptional picture quality in indoor lighting environments.

 

TÜV Rheinland’s rigorous certification process granted LG’s latest OLED TVs a “Perfect” grade across five critical evaluation areas: blackness, vividness, perceptual contrast length, gradation and ambient contrast modulation. Tested under 500 lux lighting, equivalent to a daytime living room, the results demonstrate LG OLED TVs’ ability to maintain high visual fidelity with precise tonal accuracy and depth in various lighting conditions.

 

In addition to the TÜV Rheinland certification, LG OLED displays have been verified by UL Solutions for “Perfect Black” and “Perfect Color,” and confirmed by Intertek for 100 percent color fidelity and 100 percent color volume. These achievements underscore LG OLED TV’s ability to render absolute blacks and accurate colors, further solidifying their reputation for excellence in visual technology.

 

According to market research firm Omdia, LG has reaffirmed its leadership in the global OLED TV market. In the first quarter of 2025, LG held a dominant market share of approximately 52 percent based on shipments. Furthermore, LG became the first brand to surpass 10 million OLED TV sales in Europe as of April 2025.

 

“This certification highlights the distinctive capabilities of LG OLED TVs, setting them apart in the global OLED TV market,” said Jung Jae-chul, head of MS R&D Lab at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “We are dedicated to advancing OLED technology to create unparalleled viewing experiences through our premium TVs in any lighting environment.”

 

To discover the exceptional picture quality and innovation behind LG’s latest OLED TVs, visit LG.com to learn more.

 

###

 

* LG 2025 65-inch M5/G5/C5/B5 are certified by TÜV for True Visual Experience with Indoor lighting.

#2025
