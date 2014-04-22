LG 34-INCH 21:9 ULTRAWIDE MONITOR RECEIVES TOP ACCOLADE FROM TIPA

SEOUL, Apr. 23, 2014 — LG Electronics’ (LG) 21:9 UltraWide monitor (model 34UM95) monitor has been crowned the Best Photo Monitor by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA). The 34-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio model offers stunning UltraWide QHD resolution (3440 x 1440), superior color management features and a host of connectivity options, including Thunderbolt™ 2. LG’s ULTRA HD TV (UB980Series) was also honored by TIPA, receiving the Best Photo TV award.

“We are incredibly honored that TIPA has best owed its Best Photo Monitor award on the 34UM95,” said Hyoung-sei Park, head of the IT Business Division at LG Electronics. “With its exceptional capabilities and amazing picture quality, our professional-grade monitor is setting new benchmarks for all-around excellence. LG will continue to develop the best possible display products for professionals and home users.”

Multimedia editors and professionals in the graphic arts will surely appreciate the image clarity, color accuracy and productivity-enhancing features of the 34UM95. The expansive 34-inch IPS display takes advantage of the increasingly sought-after 21:9 aspect ratio as well as stunning UltraWide QHD resolution. LG’s monitor also supports several connectivity options such as Thunderbolt™ 2 which provides transfer speeds of up to 20Gbps, dramatically increasing productivity when working with large size photo and video files.

Impressively, the UltraWide monitor can express over 99 percent of the sRGB color space and allows for hardware calibration through LG’s proprietary True Color Finder calibration software and a built-in scaler. As such, images and videos displayed on the 34UM95 are rendered with amazing clarity and color. What’s more, LG’s 4-Screen Split software makes managing multiple open files and external devices a cinch. 34UM95 is also Mac Pro compatible.

The winner of TIPA’s Best Photo TV award, LG’s ULTRA HD TV UB980 Series is the perfect choice for those that love viewing photographs on their television. This advanced model has a screen resolution four times higher than a Full HD TV, which visibly increases image sharpness and detail. It also offers bright colors and consistent contrast from nearly any viewing angle thanks to LG’s IPS 4K Display.

One of the most influential photographic and imaging press associations in the world, TIPA consists of 29 member magazines from 16 different countries. Its members convene annually to vote on the best products of the year, assessing each device based on a number of criteria such as technological and design innovation, ease-of-use and value for money.

# # #