LG 4K ULTRA HD MONITOR TO DELIVER EXCEPTIONAL EXPERIENCE TO GAMERS WORLDWIDE

SEOUL, June. 9, 2015 — LG Electronics will help gamers take their experience to a new level with the new LG 4K ULTRA HD monitor (model 27MU67) which will be rolling out this month in select markets worldwide. The 16:9 aspect ratio 27-inch class monitor, which is specifically designed to provide a premium gaming experience, boasts a large viewing area and a 3840 x 2160 screen resolution for an eye-popping 4K visual experience.

LG’s newest monitor is intended for the graphics-intensive visuals and fast-paced action of today’s 4K Real-time strategy (RTS) and First-person shooter (FPS) games. The monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync technology with a refresh range of 40-60Hz. FreeSync eliminates image-tearing and stuttering, which occurs when the monitor and graphics card are out of sync. The result is a smooth and seamless gaming experience, with fluid motion and no loss of frame rate.

The LG 27MU67 offers both In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel and Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) mode, reducing input lag to only 9.7 milliseconds, making it among the fastest 4K monitors on the market today. With the Game Mode hot key, users can individually customize the monitor’s settings for each game to optimize the gaming experience. Black Stabilizer illuminates dark scenes and helps to clearly define the black areas where objects and enemies could be hidden. What’s more, the Flicker Safe function lowers the risk of eye fatigue during marathon gaming or work sessions.

In addition to its gaming prowess, the 27MU67 excels at delivering excellent picture quality thanks to its 4K Ultra HD resolution that provides increased clarity, sharper texture and more details. The monitor’s specially designed IPS 4K panels provide consistent color reproduction from almost any viewing angle and is capable of displaying over 99 percent of the sRGB spectrum to deliver more accurate color reproduction than the competition. LG’s newest monitor offers both factory calibration and factory presets and is equipped with HDMI 2.0 input to support 4K resolution at 60Hz.

“A monitor with sharp picture quality, high field of view and less input lag is a must-have for today’s serious gamers,” said In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV and Monitor Division at LG Home Entertainment Company. “The LG 27MU67 not only delivers on all counts, it is an excellent 4K Ultra HD monitor for professionals and non-gamers alike who want to design, edit or just watch movies.”

The LG 27MU67 will be available starting this month at select retailers in the United States, Germany and Australia followed by its worldwide rollout. Details of availability and pricing will be announced locally.

Key Specifications:

Resolution: Ultra HD 4K (3840 x 2160)

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 (Response Time: 5ms (GTG)

Brightness: 300nits

Color Gamut: 99 Percent sRGB Color Space

Color Depth: 10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

Display: IPS (Viewing Angle: 178/178)

Interface: 4K@60Hz Refresh Rate with HDMI 2.0 X 2 HDCP 2.2 Display Port 1.2 Headphone Out UL Validated Low Input Lag 9.7ms (DAS mode on)

Features 4 Screen Split for Multi-tasking Game Mode with Black Stabilizer Factory Calibration PBP (Picture-by-Picture) SUPER+ resolution Flicker Safe Adjustable Stand (height/pivot/tilt/swivel)

Wall Mount (100 X 100mm)

