LG and Artist Do Ho Suh Present Inspiring Digital Art on Transparent OLED TV at Frieze London

SEOUL, Oct. 16, 2025 — Amid the energy of Frieze London 2025, LG Electronics (LG) celebrates the abstract artistry of Se Ok Suh (1929–2020), a pioneer of modern Korean ink abstraction. At Frieze London 2025, this visionary artist’s abstract ink paintings are reinterpreted by his sons, Do Ho Suh and Eul Ho Suh, as an inspiring digital art experience on LG OLED TVs.

To translate Se Ok Suh’s artistic vision from ink painting to digital art experience, renowned contemporary artist Do Ho Suh and visionary architect Eul Ho Suh closely collaborated to create an immersive spatial arrangement. LG OLED TVs provide the ideal digital canvas to present their vision. Through this partnership, Do Ho gives new life to the beauty and radical inventiveness of Se Ok Suh’s “People” series, animating marks that explore the philosophical relationship between humanity and infinite space.

Presented across multiple LG SIGNATURE OLED T transparent TV and OLED evo TVs, the black ink abstract works are rendered through overlapping video animations, drawing viewers into a compelling narrative that captures the meditative flow of Se Ok Suh’s ink paintings. The innovative capabilities of LG’s transparent OLED screens create a visually striking and immersive experience that will captivate viewers, highlighting the layered interplay and refined lines of Se Ok Suh’s brushwork. The perfect black facilitated by LG’s self-lit OLED technology brings out the depth and subtlety of every stroke in astonishing detail.

Extending the creative energy sparked by Frieze London across the city’s vibrant art scene, the story behind the project, showcased at Frieze London, will be elaborated for the wider art community at the National Gallery in London. A special event will enable wider reflection on this intergenerational collaboration and the inspiration Do Ho Suh drew from his father’s work in this reinterpretation.

LG recently began the journey of its partnership with the National Gallery, one of the world’s favorite art destinations, reflecting its commitment to nurturing contemporary artists and their work. As the National Gallery’s Modern and Contemporary Art Partner, LG supports current and upcoming artist projects and relationships with other cultural institutions at the intersection of art and technology.

“My father often spoke of the infinite universe and space in his work, while he was painting,” said Do Ho Suh. “When I witnessed the moment the LG OLED screen became transparent, it felt as if a two-dimensional picture was transformed into three-dimensional space, revealing the space behind the painting that has been invisible until now.”

“This exhibition is a meaningful opportunity to share the legacy of Se Ok Suh’s work, digitally reimagined by Do Ho Suh and Eul Ho Suh for Frieze London,” said Kate Oh, head of Experiential Marketing at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “During London’s dynamic art season, we are excited to take part in projects and events with the cultural partners including National Gallery in London and Korean Cultural Centre UK (KCCUK) to support artists and inspire art lovers and the wider art community across London.”

During Frieze London 2025, LG and the KCCUK are also hosting K-Art Lab, an interactive exhibition exploring the dialogue between Korean heritage and contemporary creativity. At the event, Se Ok Suh’s reimagined works are showcased on LG’s 83-inch OLED TV, providing visitors a deeply engaging visual experience.

Visitors to Frieze London 2025 can explore LG’s latest OLED TVs and Se Ok Suh’s artwork, reinterpreted by his sons, in The Regent’s Park from October 15 to 19.

LG OLED TVs continue to inspire new forms of artistic expression through the integration of art and technology, creating innovative ways to experience creativity in the digital age.

