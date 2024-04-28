LG and Gen.G to Hold Fan Meet and Greet in Vietnam

SEOUL, April 29, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) and Gen.G Esports (Gen.G) are excited to announce a ‘meet and greet’ with Gen.G team members, taking place at Another Saigon brand experience space in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on May 25. This event, a tribute to the tremendous support from Vietnamese fans for the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), will also include a tournament for amateur players of the popular multiplayer online battle arena game, along with other fun-filled activities.

120 lucky fans, chosen randomly through an online draw, will have the chance to meet, chat and join in a photo session with five big-name players from the LG-backed Gen.G team. Rounding out what is sure to be a memorable day is a stamp tour of Another Saigon, with special stamps for attendees to collect as they explore and experience LG’s latest lifestyle products.

Another entertaining component of the fan event is the Life’s Good Tournament for amateur League of Legends enthusiasts. The competition will feature teams led by two popular Vietnamese influencers, Mai Dora and Optimus, with commentary on all the action supplied by well-known local casters. Another Saigon, a popular spot among young Vietnamese consumers since its opening earlier this year, will host the semi-final matches and the ‘event match,’ where the tournament champions will play alongside Gen.G team members.

Prior to the gaming session with their idols, the Life’s Good Tournament champs will receive an exclusive one-day training session from a professional coach from the Gen.G Global Academy’s League of Legends program. The professional and amateur players will then form mixed teams and battle it out together in the event match, which will be livestreamed worldwide on the LG Global YouTube channel.

The upcoming fan event is a direct result of the ongoing LG UltraGear™ (LG’s premium gaming brand) and Gen.G partnership. The special occasion serves as a thank you to Vietnam’s legion of LCK fans and as a celebration of Gen.G’s 4th straight LCK victory. Since 2021, LG has been the Official Display Partner of Gen.G, supporting the organization and its highly-ranked e-athletes with industry-leading LG UltraGear gaming monitors. The Gen.G team has achieved remarkable success with LG by its side, securing victories at LCK Summer 2022, LCK Spring/Summer 2023 and LCK Spring 2024.

“We look forward to engaging with Vietnam’s dedicated LCK fans and talented amateur players at this unique esports event,” said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company. “LG UltraGear remains committed to fostering esports culture through its enduring partnership with Gen.G, and will continue to craft innovative products that deliver exceptional gaming experiences.”

“With the support of our fans and close partnership with LG UltraGear, we are pleased to have achieved good results in the 2024 LCK Spring Season and become the first LCK team to achieve a 4-peat,” said Lee Ji-hoon, General Manager of Gen. G Esports. “This is a great opportunity for us to thank our fans for their support. We will continue to work closely with LG UltraGear and repay our fans for their support with good results.”

Fans interested in participating in the fan event day and/or Life’s Good Tournament can find detailed information on LG UltraGear’s official accounts (@ultrageargaming) and on LG.com/vn. Registration for the event opened April 25.

