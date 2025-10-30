LG and Ubisoft Bring Iconic Game Just Dance Now to LG Smart TVs

SEOUL, Oct. 30, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) and Ubisoft are collaborating for the upcoming launch of one of the most popular music-based dance video game, Just Dance Now, on LG Smart TVs. The official trailer will debut at Paris Games Week 2025, with service availability starting sequentially from December 2025 through LG Gaming Portal in North America and Europe.* This collaboration will let LG Smart TV owners in supported markets dance along to their favorite Just Dance routines – no console required.

With over 135 million players worldwide, Just Dance Now offers dynamic choreography of hundreds of songs. LG Smart TVs running webOS 22 or later will provide easy access to this extensive library. To celebrate the launch, LG TV users will enjoy exclusive access to a limited-time Just Dance map featuring Money Pull Up, a viral track with tens of millions of streams worldwide.

LG Smart TV users will be able to play for free Just Dance Now for a limited time each day, providing a chance to experience the fun of dancing along to popular tracks on their TVs. Those who wish to keep playing can extend their access with a subscription or by purchasing song packs.

Players can enjoy countless hours of dancing with friends and family by simply using the LG Magic Remote, without the need for additional controllers or a gaming console. With motion-sensing technology, the LG Magic Remote can accurately capture each movement, reflecting the motions on screen for a smooth and responsive experience.

“Our collaboration with LG Electronics is a great way for more people to play Just Dance Now through the LG webOS smart TV platform,” said Amelie Louvet, Just Dance Brand Director, Ubisoft Paris Studio. “With Just Dance Now, LG Smart TVs are now a dynamic space for families and friends to turn their living room into a dancefloor and move to the world’s biggest hits.”

“We are committed to evolving the LG Gaming Portal into the ultimate gaming destination,” said Chris Jo, head of the webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “By working with leading partners like Ubisoft, we are continuously expanding our selection of game titles and advanced features to offer a variety of immersive gaming experiences on LG Smart TVs.”

Just Dance Now app will have an early debut in beta version ahead of launch in select markets including France, allowing users to sample three songs on the first day, followed by one song daily, during a two-week beta trial.

# # #

* Service availability varies across markets.