LG ANNOUNCES WORLD’S LIGHTEST 14-INCH ULTRA PC AND ALL-IN-ONE PC PACKED WITH ULTRA-USABILITY

SEOUL, Jan. 15, 2015 ― LG Electronics (LG) will begin rolling out the world’s lightest 14-inch Ultra PC (Model 14Z950) and the world’s first 21:9 curved all-in-one (AIO) PC (Model 29V950) in key markets including South Korea and countries in South America. The two Ultra PC laptops are super-lightweight and ultra-slim, and the AIO PCs are perfect for customers who need to get things done and look good while doing so.

Lightest 14-inch Ultra PC in the World

The 14-inch Ultra PC can be easily taken anywhere, as it features an extremely lightweight, streamlined design. Even with its 14-inch Full HD IPS panel display, this Ultra PC weighs a scant 980g, about the same as three apples. Currently the lightest 14-inch laptop on the market, this visually striking PC, with its premium metal finish and embossed illuminated graphic on the lid, measures only 13.4 mm at its thickest point. With a long-lasting 10.5 hours of battery life, this is the perfect companion for users on the move. The 14Z950 Ultra PC is powered by Intel’s fifth-generation Core CPU and the HiFi Wolfson chip delivers amazingly clear, high quality sound.

The 13.3-inch LG Ultra PC (Model 13Z940) also tips the scale at only 980g. Both Ultra PCs are available in several colors to fit any lifestyle and surroundings. Every color accentuates the PC’s compact and svelte design for a classy and stylish look. Both models feature Reader Mode that closely simulates the feel of actual books and newspapers on the laptop’s display The combination of Reader Mode and Full HD IPS significantly reduces eye fatigue, allowing an optimal work experience that is more natural and comfortable.

World’s First 21:9 Curved AIO PC with Superb Usability

LG’s new AIO PC (Model 29V950) is the world’s first 21:9 Curved All-In-One PC. Its 21:9 UltraWide curved screen is visually stunning, complementing its simple and minimalist design. Even though the integrated package boasts a sizable 29-inch screen, the AIO PC is compact enough to fit perfectly even in small spaces. The model employs Intel’s latest fifth-generation Core Processor which packs enough power to ensure smooth performance.

The LG AIO PC can be accessed outside of home through the HOMEDRIVETM. Now anything stored on the computer can be accessed on a mobile device from any location. Files can also be transferred to HOMEDRIVETM from tablets or smartphones. What’s more, the PC also functions as a TV and can switch between modes without needing to reboot. So whether at work or play, the AIO PC will cover everyone’s multimedia needs.

“Through our constant drive to innovate, LG was able to implement our mastery of ultra-lightweight technology to become the first to break the one kilogram barrier for a 14-inch laptop,” said In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company. “This is a great opportunity for us to introduce the new lineup and showcase how LG prioritizes mobility and usability, making us a leader in the industry.”

