LG BRINGS 3D THEATER TO CES 2011 WITH CINEMA 3D TV

SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2010 — At the 2011 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, LG Electronics (LG) will unveil the LW6500, a CINEMA 3DTM TV designed to take 3D TV to new heights of brightness and clarity.

“With the introduction of our innovative CINEMA 3DTM TV, LG is setting another standard for 3D entertainment,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “For consumers who want to enjoy cinema-quality 3D at home with their family and friends, LG is now making that possible.”

Because LG’s CINEMA 3DTM technology does not require shutter glasses, images displayed on the LW6500 are entirely free of flicker. This innovation resulted in the LW6500 receiving a “Flicker Free” certification from Intertek and TÜV, two of the most respected inspection and certification bodies in the world. The LW6500 is the first 3D TV in the world to receive this designation.

The LW6500’s flicker-free images make 3D viewing more comfortable and far less likely to induce eye fatigue. Tipping the scales at just 16 grams, the included 3D glasses have no electrical parts and are free of electromagnetic waves and never need to be recharged. The glasses do not need to be synchronized so viewers can watch the LW6500’s screen from any angle. And because the glasses are far less expensive than shutter glasses, viewers can buy as many pairs as they need for family and friends.

The LW6500 also improves picture quality with 3D Light Boost, a thin film covering the screen that ensures 3D images are shown at maximum brightness. The LW6500 boasts all the advantages of LG’s Smart TV technology including access to LG Apps and a range of premium content via HuluPlusTM, YouTubeTM and many others.

The LW6500 will be rolled-out in select markets soon after its introduction at CES.

Specifications:

3D TV (CINEMA 3D TM )

) – Smart TV

– 3D Light Boost

– Flicker-Free (Intertek / TÜV certification)

– Blur-Free

– LED Plus

– Local Dimming

– TruMotion 200Hz

– Wide Viewing Angle

– 2D to 3D conversion

– Depth/Viewpoint Control

– USB 2.0

– DLNA/Wi-Fi/DVR ready

– DivX Plus/HD

– HDMI 1.4

– Smart Energy Saving

