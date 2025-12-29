LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

SEOUL, Dec. 29, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is rolling out new games on its LG Gaming Portal,1 providing LG Smart TV users with a greater selection of titles, all playable directly on the screen without the need for additional devices. The expanded lineup demonstrates LG’s commitment to broadening its gaming ecosystem and evolving the Gaming Portal into the ultimate destination for compelling gaming experiences.

LG continues to expand its Gaming Portal by offering more than 4,000 cloud-based games and 600 casual titles, presenting compelling gaming experiences directly on LG Smart TVs. By delivering elevated, device-free gaming, LG provides new and engaging ways to enjoy games on the large screens, powered by a growing ecosystem of studios and creators.

Featuring dynamic choreography and familiar global hits, Just Dance Now2 is now available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 22 or later in the US, Australia, Sweden and Norway, with availability across Europe expected in the following weeks. Through LG’s collaboration with Ubisoft, users in supported markets can follow along with their favorite routines without the need for a console or additional controllers. Using the LG Magic Remote, users can enjoy dancing with friends or family through the remote control’s motion-sensing technology, which precisely mirrors their movements on screen for fluid and responsive gameplay.

To bring more fun to every living room in the US, LG has partnered with Volley, the leading developer of voice AI games for smart TVs. Volley's TV gaming lineup includes game show classics like Jeopardy! and original hits like Song Quiz, a guess-the-song music trivia game. Played by over 50 million people worldwide, Volley is pioneering a new era of voice-controlled entertainment in the living room.

For those who are looking for the high-speed action of arcade racing, LG and Blacknut introduce Asphalt Legends Unite,3 an IP offering dynamic gameplay and exciting challenges to play with friends. Available for free with ads, players can unlock access to all cars and maps from the start, allowing them to race any supercar without in-game purchases. By simply pressing the directional keys on the remote, users in the US can join the race instantly and ride the momentum of every fast-paced moment.

Another uplifting addition4 is My Little Puppy, a heartwarming adventure game published by Krafton and offered by Blacknut, in which players follow the story of a dog as he embarks on a journey of relationships, farewells and reunions. LG Smart TVs bring the lifelike details and vivid scenery of the game’s world to life on the big screen and subtly draw players into its emotional depth.

With a growing ecosystem of games, such as Asphalt Legends Unite and My Little Puppy, LG has made it easier to also play with a smartphone through LG’s new Wi-Fi-based mobile gamepad app. LG Mobile Gamepad Wi-Fi,5 now available on both Android and iOS, allows smartphones to operate as controllers, enabling a seamless, hassle-free experience for supported games.

Recognized at last year’s LG webOS Hackathon for their creativity and innovation, two award-winning games have now been added to the selection of titles on the LG Gaming Portal, allowing users to jump into these immersive game worlds optimized for LG Smart TVs. Quest of Sunflower by Couchplay, the Grand Prize winner, is an epic family adventure powered by stunning graphics and dynamic AI-generated storytelling. Signs of Magic by Lukas Klingsbo, the second-place winner, invites players to join the wizard Elowen on an exciting magical quest to defeat monsters. The LG Magic Remote functions like a magic wand, with gyroscopic sensors mapping out gestures as spells for playful interactions with monsters and magical items.

For the latest updates on the LG Gaming Portal, visit LG.com.

1 Currently available on LGs Smart TVs and Smart Monitors, and third-party TVs running webOS6.0 and beyond, in Albania, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, India, Italy, Ireland, Korea, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, UK and USA.

2 Availability varies by market.

3 Available in the U.S. only.

4 Available in the US, with further expansion to select markets expected.

5 Compatible with LG TVs carrying webOS 5.0 or higher.