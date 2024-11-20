LG Brings Family Favorites to Europe With NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution

SEOUL, Nov. 19, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to deliver a remarkable lineup of heartwarming content from DreamWorks Animation and Illumination to France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK. This will be available through its free ad-supported channel, LG 1, as well as the easily accessible Kids & Family tab on LG Channels, which is dedicated to offering a wide selection of family-friendly content. This new partnership with NBCUniversal (NBCU) Global TV Distribution will let families discover a rich variety of must-watch movies from the comfort of their home this holiday season.

LG Smart TV owners are gaining access to a vast library of beloved films from DreamWorks Animation, including Puss in Boots,1 a hilariously funny film about the one-and-only swashbuckling feline who is on the adventure of his nine lives as he teams up with Kitty Softpaws and Humpty Dumpty for the ultimate showdown with the notorious Jack and Jill; and Trolls,2 a musical adventure filled with heart, hilarity and happiness that follows two mismatched friends who must work together in perfect harmony to save the day after their village is invaded by the grumpy Bergens.

Other fan-favorites coming to LG Smart TV screens include How to Train Your Dragon3 and Kung Fu Panda.4 How to Train Your Dragon is a captivating, fun and original story packed with fire-breathing action, epic adventure and big laughs where we follow Hiccup, a young Viking who defies tradition, as he befriends one of his deadliest foes – a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, these unlikely heroes fight against the odds to save both their worlds in this wonderful, feel-good hit. In Kung Fu Panda, noodle-slurping dreamer, Po, must embrace his true self – fuzzy flaws and all – in order to become the real Dragon Warrior.

Next up is Madagascar,5 a delightful story of four pampered animals from New York’s Central Park Zoo who find themselves shipwrecked on the exotic island of Madagascar and discover it really is a jungle out there! Viewers will also love Megamind,6 a hilarious twist on the superhero genre. Super villain Megamind’s dreams have come true when he conquers the city’s protector, Metro Man, gaining control of Metro City. But when a new villain is created and chaos runs rampant, the world’s biggest “mind” and his comic sidekick might actually save the day.

LG Smart TV owners can also discover an exciting curated collection of movies from Illumination, including Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax,7 a fantastical and wildly imaginative 3D animated adaptation of the classic Dr. Seuss environmental conservation fable that recounts the story of Once-ler, an ambitious and enterprising creature who – despite the warning of the Lorax – destroyed all the town’s trees for his once thriving factory, leaving nothing but one seed; and Hop,8 which mixes live-action and animation to tell the story of Fred, an out-of-work slacker who accidentally injures the Easter Bunny and must take him into his home as he recovers. As Fred struggles with the world’s worst houseguest, both will learn what it takes to finally grow up.

LG will continue to partner with renowned entertainment companies around the world to offer enriched content and services designed to captivate LG Smart TV users worldwide. Stay tuned to LG Newsroom for the latest news.

1 Available in France.

2 Available in the UK.

3 Available in Italy.

4 Available in the UK.

5 Available in Germany.

6 Available in France, Italy and the UK.

7 Available in Germany and Spain.

8Available in Italy.