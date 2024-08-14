Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Channels Expands Owned-and-Operated Exclusive Movie and TV Channel

Media Entertainment Solution 14/08/2024

LG 1 Extends its Reach to Wider Audience With
Premium Free Content and Launch of Rerun Channel in Europe

An image of 'LG Channels Showcase' appears on a wall-mounted TV in a living room

SEOUL, Aug. 14, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is set to expand availability of LG 1, the company’s free ad-supported owned and operated channel, to reach a broader audience across Europe. Following a successful launch in the UK and Germany in May, LG 1 will be available later this year in France, Spain and Italy via LG Channels, the company’s exclusive free streaming service. Thanks to notable content partnerships including Lionsgate, Filmrise, NBCUniversal and Fremantle, LG has curated owned-and-operated channels to deliver a wide range of popular and premium content, demonstrating the company’s commitment to elevating the viewing experience for users in European markets.

 

Since its launch in the UK and Germany, LG 1 has rapidly climbed the LG Channels rankings to claim one of the top spots in viewing hours. The channel leads the way with titles such as the exclusive first-window premieres of Paul T. Goldman and Wong & Winchester as well as hit shows Nashville, Boss, Graves, The Royals, HoudiniThe Girlfriend Experience, Sliders, Quantum Leap, Twelve Monkeys, New York UndercoverMutant X, Relic Hunter, Andromeda and Anna Pihl.*

 

Following the success of the recent launch, LG is ensuring that LG viewers don’t miss a thing with the launch of the LG 1 time shifted channel, now live in the UK and Germany, enabling viewers to watch the channel one hour after the original broadcast.

 

LG is also building on the momentum of LG 1 in the UK and Germany by extending the flagship owned-and-operated channel to other regions in Europe, including France, Spain and Italy. The channel will greatly enhance the quality of viewing in these regions with a broader selection of premium content.

 

What’s more, LG Channels has introduced a dedicated Kids & Family tab in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain, allowing families to easily explore channels specifically tailored to children, including Beano TV, Narrative and Wildbrain.*

 

In addition to expanded content in Europe, LG recently launched a curated premium owned-and-operated channel in the US called LG Channels Showcase, which is powered by partnerships with a wide range of film studios such as Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

 

LG Channels Showcase also boasts original content such as award-winning series LG Presents: The RivalriesThe Taste of Tennessee and the recently announced Estate of Survival, the company’s first reality competition series, which will be available on LG Channels in more than nine countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Korea and markets in Latin America.

 

The series now also streams on LG Channels Showcase, with two episodes to be released back-to-back weekly.

 

LG is dedicated to elevating the viewing experience for users around the world, expanding investment in partnerships and UI enhancements to deliver a more intuitive and personalized experience that aligns with viewers’ interests.

 

# # #

 

* Titles vary by market.

