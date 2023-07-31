Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Channels Is Set to Offer New Sports Channels Around the Globe

Media Entertainment Solution 31/07/2023

Company’s Free Streaming Service on LG Smart TVs Offers Popular Sports Channels
Including FIFA+ and DAZN in Europe, Latin America and Australia

Three female soccer players to promote the FIFA+ app on LG Channels

SEOUL, July 31, 2023 — LG Electronics’ (LG) exclusive, free streaming service, LG Channels, is set to offer LG Smart TV owners in Europe, Latin America and Australia an almost limitless stream of sports content to satisfy their appetite for action, regardless of their favorite competition or team.

 

Recently launched on LG Channels, FIFA+ is home to football fandom around the globe.1 LG Channels users in regions including Europe, US, Latin America and Australia2 will be able to access FIFA+. Featuring a wide range of Originals, live broadcasts and an extensive archive, FIFA+ has become a global hub for the beautiful game, and now, the channel will be on the home screens of millions globally as the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 continues apace.

 

Further, wedo Sports via wedoTV was also launched on LG Channels in Germany, Austria and Switzerland this month, which puts the spotlight on eminent sporting events like world-class horse racing such as the recent Royal Ascot and the Breeder’s Cup, and sailing competitions such as the German Sailing Bundesliga, the Sailing Champions League and SailGP. The German-language, 24-hour service also features weekly programs with highlights from football, Formula 1, e-sports, martial arts and other sports, as well as documentaries about sports legends like Tiger Woods, David Beckham and Michael Schumacher, and world-famous teams like Manchester United and other well-known national clubs.

 

Bringing joy to Europe’s passionate football fan base, LG has launched a special Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVOD) content featuring Shoot for Love, a popular YouTube Channel where they put well-known footballers to the test.  

 

More events are coming to European sport fanatics in the upcoming months. Unbeaten, a premium sports channel featuring the biggest events and athletes in football, tennis and golf history, will be coming to LG Channels users in five European countries.3 Meanwhile, Tennis Channel, the only 24-hour live sports app dedicated to the sport and the lifestyle that comes with it, gives tennis aficionados in the UK, Germany and Austria all the content they could possibly need.

 

These new channels are not the first in LG’s continued content partnerships to bring the best of sports to LG Channels. Last May, LG Channels partnered with the world’s leading live sports streaming service, DAZN,4 to add DAZN FAST, a free-to-air channel delivering a curated selection of sports content; DAZN Rise, a broadcaster of women’s sports in Germany and Austria; DAZN Combat, a channel for boxing and MMA buffs; and DAZN Women’s Football, presenting live matches from the fiercest female players in the UEFA Women’s Champions League and more.

 

# # #

 

 

1 Country availability varies.
2 Content available in the United States, Australia, Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Argentina) and Asia (Japan, South Korea).
3 United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Italy.
4 DAZN FAST and DAZN RISE available in Germany, DAZN Combat and DAZN Women’s Football available in France, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Netherlands, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina.

 

 

#2023
