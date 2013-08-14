LG CURVED OLED TV HONORED FOR INNOVATIVE DESIGN AT EISA 2013 AWARDS

SEOUL, Aug. 15, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) enjoyed notable success at this year’s European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) Awards, being recognized with the 2013-2014 European Design TV accolade for its CURVED OLED TV (Model 55EA9800). Featuring a gently curved, cinematic screen, LG’s revolutionary CURVED OLED TV is truly an eye-catching work of art. The stunningly slim design of the 4mm thin CURVED OLED TV is directly related to LG’s ongoing efforts to commercialize OLED technology for large screen displays.

The ergonomic curve of LG’s groundbreaking TV produces a more immersive viewing experience.In large part, the elegant ultra-thin TV owes its exceptional aesthetics to the properties of OLED technology. LG’s proprietary WRGB OLED produces the most lifelike colors and an infinite contrast ratio, guaranteeing picture quality that is beyond the imagination. A Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) back cover supports and protects the thin 55-inch screen while also contributing to the unit’s light weight.

“It’s always an honor to be recognized by an association as well regarded as EISA,” said Havis Kwon, president and CEO of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “This awardis an acknowledgement of LG’s success in bringing innovative designs and technologies into the homes of today’s discerning consumers.”

What’s more, the transparent design of the Crystal Stand makes it appear as if the 55-inch CURVED OLED TV is floating on air, helping to further immerse the viewer in the TV’s picture quality. Embedded within the stand itself are LG’s forward-facing Clear Speakers. These super thin and transparent audio units produce amazingly crisp, detailed sound with remarkable performance in the mid- to high-frequency ranges. Furthermore, it combines the company’s industry-leading CINEMA 3D technology with Smart TV capabilities, creating the most immersive and comprehensive home entertainment experience possible.

First unveiled at the 2013 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), LG’s CURVED OLED TV continues to garner industry accolades. Earlier this year, the groundbreaking TV received the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best honor along with picture quality certifications from international product testing bodies TÜV Rheinland, Intertek, and VDE. The 55EA9800 is also the first OLED TV in the world to boast THX certification.

LG’s Micro Audio System (Model CM3430) was also honored by EISA this year, receiving the European Micro Audio System 2013-2014 award. This powerful device incorporates a robust 40W, 2.1 channel system and LG’s Dynamic Loudness Algorithm, perfectly reproducing even low pitch sounds. The unit’s excellent sound and subtle design makes it the perfect addition to any home or office.

Internationally respected, the EISA Awards recognize the very best the consumer electronics industry has to offer. Selected by 50 audio and video magazines from across 19 European countries, the winning products are assessed in terms of design, technology and innovation.

