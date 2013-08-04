LG DIVERSIFIES IPS 21:9 ULTRAWIDE MONITOR LINEUP

SEOUL, Aug. 5, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics (LG) today announced the addition of three new models to its IPS 21:9 UltraWide monitor lineup — 29EA73, 29EB73 and 29MA73. Each model features an expansive 21:9 screen, enabling users to work on multiple files simultaneously and maximize their movie and gaming experience. The IPS 21:9 UltraWide series also incorporates several other outstanding features that take multitasking and entertainment to the next level.

“LG’s IPS 21:9 UltraWide series represents a bold re-imagining of the traditional computer monitor,” said Hyoung-sei Park, head of LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company’s IT Business Division. “Our cinematically proportioned displays boast superb productivity-enhancing features and incredible IPS picture quality. LG will continue to introduce new products that challenge the status quo and offer new and exciting possibilities.”

LG’s 29-inch IPS 21:9 UltraWide monitors provide users with the screen space necessary to display multiple windows simultaneously. The ability to view more information on a single screen is well suited to the demands of today’s modern professions. For enhanced multitasking performance, the convenient 4-Screen Split feature automatically divides the display into four segments. With just a few mouse clicks, these segments canbe repositioned into a variety of useful configurations. What’s more, Dual Link-up offers another way to increase productivity by enabling users to simultaneously access and view information stored on twoexternal devices.

Sure to please the most demanding of movie buffs, LG’s 21:9 aspect ratio displays deliver a truly cinematic viewing experience. The advanced monitors are also great for gamers, allowing them to fully enjoy action-packed multiplayer titles that take advantage of the latest in wide-format entertainment.

Employing LG’s advanced IPS display technology, the UltraWide lineup offers lifelike images, accurate color reproduction and an extremely wide viewing angle. LG’s IPS 21:9 UltraWide series monitors ship hardware-color-calibration ready, making it simple for users to maintain optimal color accuracy. The outstanding picture quality of the company’s IPS monitors has resulted in a number of product certifications and industry accolades, including Germany’s Plus X Award.

The UltraWide series is Mac compatible and supports several connectivity options including Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL), HDMI and DisplayPort. These features transform the UltraWide monitor into a powerful entertainment hub, allowing users to mirror or transmit content from a range of devices including smartphones, tablets and laptops.

The 29MA73 model comes with a TV tuner and the new Extra View picture-in-picture feature, giving users the ability access to TV schedules, smartphone games and other content in the Extra View window while simultaneously watching TV. With Extra View picture-in-picture, LG’s IPS 21:9 UltraWide monitor is able to provide an IPTV-like experience right out of the box.

And the new 29EB73 includes an ergonomic adjustable stand that makes it possible to easily reposition the monitor to the most comfortable height, helping to reduce stress and create a more pleasant and productive work environment.

The 29EA73 and 29EB73 will be rolled out globally this month, with the 29MA73 to follow in late September.

