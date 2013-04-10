LG ELECTRONICS FIRST TO DEBUT PAYPAL ON SMART TV

SEOUL, Apr. 10, 2013 ㅡ LG Electronics will be the first to offer the incredible convenience of PayPal on its Smart TV platform. Available now on 2013 LG Smart TVs available in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, the feature will also be included in LG Smart TVs in France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Australia starting this month with other markets to follow.

This highly secure, digital payment system provides an easy and secure way for consumers to purchase products and services directly through their LG Smart TV. The integration of PayPal into the LG Smart TV platform will also open the door to greater opportunities for a number of stakeholders, furthering the growth of a more vibrant Smart TV ecosystem.

“LG and PayPal will create a more user-friendly Smart TV experience, enabling the user to make faster, more secure digital payments,” Richard Choi, senior vice president of the Smart Business Center at LG Electronics. “PayPal significantly reduces the number of steps the user has to take in order to complete a transaction; saving them time by eliminating the need to enter credit card and address details for each subsequent purchase. Moving forward, it will also make it possible for LG to better integrate digital commerce with first-class home entertainment.”

Fast and Convenient Smart TV Content Purchases

PayPal is the perfect match for the Smart TV platform, allowing consumers to quickly authenticate their identity and make their desired purchase. The user can enter the appropriate digits via a traditional remoteor by using LG’s Magic Remote to control the digital onscreen keypad. It puts an end to the annoyance of having to enter the same email address, password and credit card number again and again. PayPal also offers a convenient opt-in “remember me” option for even more frictionless purchasing.

“PayPal has been redefining both online and offline commerce, and television represents a dynamic channel for reaching consumers when they’re receptive to making a purchase or donating to a cause,” said Randall Davies, senior director of global business development at PayPal. “We see Smart TV as a high-potential platform for commerce in the coming years, and we’re thrilled to be at the forefront with LG in integrating the ease, security and functionality of PayPal directly into LG Smart TVs.”

# # #