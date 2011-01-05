We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ELECTRONICS FURTHER EXPANDS ACCESS TO CONTENT-ON-DEMAND WITH NEW BLU-RAY DISC PLAYERS AND HOME THEATER SYSTEMS
Key Features for 2011 Include LG SmartTV, 3D Capability,
250 GB Hard Drive, Wi-Fi Connectivity
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 -– Continuing its leadership in digital media with vast online content options, LG Electronics today introduced its 2011 lineup of Network Blu-ray Disc Players and Home Theater Systems at the International Consumer Electronics Show (Booth #8205).
Leading the lineup being unveiled this week is LG’s BD690 3D-capable Network Blu-ray Disc player with LG SmartTV and an integrated 250-gigabyte (GB) hard drive, allowing for easy storage and instant playback of music, photos, personal videos and online movies from VUDU™*.
Demonstrating its focus on providing consumers with convenient access to nearly endless content options, six of LG’s 2011 Network Blu-ray Players and home theater systems are 3D capable and incorporate LG SmartTV. LG SmartTV provides consumers with a simple-to-use interface that allows access to thousands of movies, customizable apps and videos. For convenient navigation consumers can download a free app for iPhone and Android-based smart phones to control the unit, including a full QWERTY keyboard.
“LG is committed to offering consumers easier access to more content-on-demand, which is reflected in our 2011 line of Blu-ray products with new content partners, advanced technology and unique design,” said Jay Vandenbree, senior vice president, LG Electronics USA. “As the pioneer in providing content-on-demand options for consumers, LG builds on this reputation by offering full product lines designed to help consumers transform their home entertainment experience into something better.”
Consumers also will enjoy that most 2011 Network Blu-ray Players and home theater systems have available Wi-Fi connectivity (built-in or available with purchase of Wi-Fi adapter) that allows consumers flexibility when installing a home entertainment system by connecting directly to any existing 802.11n wireless home network. They also include Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) functionality, which expands entertainment options by enabling easier access to family videos and pictures stored on other DLNA-enabled systems, such as computers, making content options almost limitless.
Also included on many products in the lineup is the MusicID® feature powered by Gracenote®, which allows consumers to play a song from a movie or TV show by simply pressing a button on their remote control. Gracenote then returns rich information on the song, such as artist and genre, along with album cover art.
Designed to complement the look of today’s HDTVs, LG’s Network Blu-ray Players and home theater systems feature slim, compact designs that allow consumers to easily blend their entire entertainment system into any existing room environment.
Network Blu-ray Disc Players
Leading LG’s 2011 portfolio of Network Blu-ray Disc Players is model BD690 – one of the only 3D-capable Blu-ray Disc player to feature an integrated hard drive, so consumers can consolidate their digital media files in a single device for exceptional high-resolution enjoyment. Its built-in 250GB hard drive allows consumers to create a Media Library that delivers easy storage and instant playback of music, photos, personal videos and movies purchased from the VUDU service. Also, digital media that may have been scattered throughout the home on PCs or digital cameras can now be simply imported via the USB or Ethernet port to create a single organized library of personal memories.
To take full advantage of the Blu-ray format, LG’s Network Blu-ray Players also provide convenient access to BD Live, which offers a wide variety of content, such as movie scene extras, new previews and the ability to read synopses and rate movies. Also included are Bonus View features that provide picture-in-picture access to Blu-ray Disc special features, allowing consumers to toggle between their favorite movie scenes and bonus features on the disc. For those with a library full of both standard and Blu-ray titles, LG’s players utilize 1080p up scaling of standard DVDs for a near high definition viewing experience – no matter what format is being played.
In all, LG introduced six new Network Blu-ray Players, featuring 3D capability, advanced content options, wireless technology and excellent picture quality. Also unveiled was its first-ever portable Blu-ray player (model BP650). Full details on the models are below:
BD690 – LG’s flagship Full HD 1080p 3D-enabled Network Blu-ray Player features LG SmartTV, and 250GB hard drive with MusicID®. Also includes built-in Wi-Fi capability and DLNA (server and client) functionality.
BD670 – Full HD 1080p 3D-enabled Network Blu-ray Player features LG SmartTV and MusicID®. Also includes built-in Wi-Fi capability, and DLNA.
BD650 – Full HD 1080p 3D-enabled Network Blu-ray Player features LG SmartTV and is Wi-Fi ready (adaptor required, sold seperatly), and DLNA.
BD640 – Full HD 1080p Network Blu-ray Player features, connectivity to NetFlix, Vudu, CinemaNow and YouTube, and Wi-Fi capability (adaptor is included).
BD630 – Full HD 1080p Network Blu-ray Player features, and connectivity to NetFlix, Vudu, CinemaNow and YouTube.
BP650 – LG’s first portable Blu-ray Player
Network Blu-ray Disc Home Theater Systems
Headlining LG’s new line of Network Blu-ray Disc Home Theater Systems is the LHB976. Offering a sleek, stylish audio-visual solution with 3-channel wireless speaker technology, the LHB976 provides consumers with wireless access to LG SmartTV and 3D capability.
With 1100 watts of output power to 5.1 channels featuring LG’s silk dome speaker technology, this premium Blu-ray Home Theater System generates a dynamic surround-sound experience, creating a more immersive home entertainment experience. A sub-woofer and two wireless rear speakers complete the package, giving consumers the flexibility to place them anywhere in the room. In addition, the front tallboy speakers can be positioned as either floor-standing or detached to mount on the wall.
For enhanced versatility, the LHB976 features LG’s wireless rear speaker technology, which utilizes digital spread spectrum operation for better signal quality and consistent high-quality audio performance. This feature ensures that installation is quick and the consumer is not left with a tangle of wires distracting the eye from the system itself.
Advanced audio format decoding is supported so users can enjoy superior audio performance with technologies such as Dolby True HD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential. And of course, no audio system would be complete without iPod docking capabilities. The LHB976 allows for both the iPod and iPhone to be directly connected via a convenient cradle adaptor.
The LHB976 caters to most consumer listening needs by playing multiple media types, from CD/DVDs to Blu-ray Discs to network streaming content, all accessible from a single home theater system. The dual HDMI (version 1.4) inputs also deliver great audio performance and convenient connectivity for devices such as cable boxes or game systems in a simple, easy-to-use format. This model is also DLNA-certified allowing consumers to easily access content on other compatible devices.
Also announced was LG’s first “HD Soundbar” (model LSB316), a home theater accessory designed to complement LG’s advanced flat-panel displays with elevated audio performance. The LSB316 includes six speaker drivers housed in a sleek, stylish speaker bar which can be placed directly below the TV or wall mounted. The bar is accompanied by a wireless subwoofer which can be conveniently placed out of sight while delivering deep, rich bass.
In total, LG introduced four new Network Blu-ray Home Theater Systems, featuring 3D capability, advanced content options, wireless technology and excellent sound and picture quality. Full details on the models are below:
LHB976 – LG’s flagship Full HD 1080p 3D-enabled Network Blu-ray Home Theater System features LG SmartTV, 1100 watts of output power to 5.1 channels and wireless speakers. Also includes, built-in Wi-Fi capability, iPod/iPhone cradle, MusicID® and DLNA.
LHB536 – Full HD 1080p 3D-enabled Network Blu-ray Home Theater System features LG SmartTV and 1100 watts of output power to 5.1 channels. Also includes built-in Wi-Fi capability, iPod/iPhone cradle, MusicID® and DLNA.
LHB336 – Full HD 1080p 3D-enabled Network Blu-ray Home Theater System features LG SmartTV with Smart Phone App and 1100 watts of output power to 5.1 channels. Also Wi-Fi ready (adaptor required, sold seperatly) and includes iPod/iPhone cradle, MusicID® and DLNA.
LHB326 – Full HD 1080p Network Blu-ray Home Theater System features connectivity to NetFlix, Vudu, CinemaNow and YouTube; and 1100 watts of output power to 5.1 channels. Also includes Wi-Fi capability (adaptor is included) and MusicID®.
For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/ces2011.