LG ELECTRONICS MAKES IT EASY TO GO SMART WITH NEW SMART TV OFFERINGS

SEOUL, Jan. 4, 2011 –- LG Electronics (LG) is to unveil its new range of Smart TV products at the 2011 International Consumer Electronics Show (Booth #8205) in Las Vegas. With its simple Home Dashboard and Magic Motion Remote Control, LG’s Smart TV makes it easy to access a full array of premium online content, LG Apps and much more.

“LG Smart TVs embody the most advanced technology of any internet-linked TVs, providing users with endless entertainment options,” said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “By listening to our consumers, we’ve made Smart TV so easy and simple to use that the whole family can enjoy tomorrow’s TV technology today.”

The easy use of LG Smart TV begins with its simple, uncluttered Home Dashboard. On a single screen with TV Live, Premium Content, LG Apps and Launcher Bar, LG’s Home Dashboard offers simple, intuitive access to Smart TV’s full range of entertainment options and an easy way to find whatever viewers want to watch.

While many remote controls now have as many buttons as keyboards, LG has gone the other route and stripped the remote down to its absolute basics. LG’s Magic Motion Remote Control lets users simply wave and click, so they have no need to take their eyes off the screen when choosing and activating their choice. In addition, a drag and drop function makes the control even simpler and more convenient to use.

LG’s Smart TV provides instant access to an outstanding range of content, including Movie VOD, Major Sports League Pass and Catch-up TV Services, both from premium global providers and specially selected regional content companies. In addition, the custom-made LG Apps offer services ranging from lifestyle and education to entertainment and games that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

The TVs’ Smart Share function allows users to wirelessly stream content from compatible devices for viewing on their television screen. With Smart Share, users can also directly transfer stored content from their PC, and access simultaneous meta data – including actor profiles and plot synopses – about whatever movie they’re watching.

The platform also includes the Web Browser, so users no longer need to turn on their laptop to access the internet. With this feature, news, reviews and a host of other content can be viewed directly on the television screen.

LG’s Smart TV will be showcased for the first time at CES 2011 in Las Vegas, followed by a global roll-out in early 2011.

