LG ELECTRONICS REDEFINES HOME ENTERTAINMENT WITH BROAD LINE OF FULL-FEATURED LED AND LCD HDTVS
New LED Technology, Combined with 3D, SmartTV and Enhanced Picture Quality,
Delivers Uncompromised Options for Home Theater Enthusiasts
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2011 –– LG Electronics today introduced its 2011 LED and LCD HDTVs -– led by advanced new display technology, versatile new 3D viewing options and internet-connected “Smart TV” capabilities -– at the International Consumer Electronics Show (Booth #8205).
The LG LED and LCD HDTV 2011 lineup combines slim depth and bezel design with enhanced connectivity and abundant content options. Leading the way to the ultimate home entertainment experience, the LW9500 and LW7700 sets are LG’s first NANO FULL LED 3D-ready models available in the United States. Setting a new standard in 3D comfort, the LW6500 and LW5600 sets will be LG’s first models available for home entertainment consumers containing polarized LG Cinema 3D technology. LG’s Cinema 3D offers a theater-like experience at home with lightweight glasses, crisp images and clear wide-angle viewing.
INFINIA is the flagship of LG’s 21-model LED HDTV* line -– including nine new series of LED HDTVs and four new series of LCD HDTVs. Leading these introductions is the NANO FULL LED series that pushes the boundaries of viewing pleasure with NANO Lighting Technology, which produces bright, clear and smooth picture. An extremely thin film printed with a proprietary light dispersion pattern and combined with a full array of LEDs disperses light more evenly across the screen, creating pictures that are brighter and more uniform than conventional edge-lit LED sets. What’s more, an Anti-Reflection Panel on the screen minimizes reflection from external light sources, including sunlight, to provide a crystal clear picture.
The LW9500 and LW7700 were recognized with CES 2011 Innovations Awards, including the “Best of Innovations” distinction in the Video Displays category for the LW9500.
Setting Premier Expectations
Broadening consumer entertainment options, LG’s latest series of HDTVs gives consumers superior picture quality, advanced energy saving options and flexible access to content-on-demand. LG’s LED HDTVs challenge consumers’ current perceptions of home entertainment by illustrating what’s possible with superior display technology.
LG’s NANO FULL LED and Full LED Slim series (models LW9500, LW7700 and LZ9700) are expected to achieve THX 2D and 3D Display Certification* – the industry standard for having the correct gamma, luminance, and color temperature. To earn THX 3D display certification, these models passed more than 400 laboratory tests evaluating left and right eye images for color accuracy, cross-talk, viewing angles and video processing performance. In addition to THX 3D Display Certification, this series had to pass THX certification for their superior picture quality in 2D, which must be achieved before passing THX 3D Display Certification. THX Certification ensures that consumers bring home an uncompromised HD experience with picture quality the way the director intended. NANO FULL LED and FULL LED Slim 3D works with the use of active shutter glasses and an RF emitter built into the television.
Connectivity
Nine out of 13 of the new LED LCD series boast a connectivity package with a variety of entertainment options, including the brand new LG SmartTV*. LG SmartTV is an easy way to access limitless content, thousands of movies, customizable apps, videos and browse the Web, all organized in a simple to use interface. And when consumers can just point and choose selections with LG’s unique motion-controlled Magic Motion Remote control, it’s even simpler.
LG also has incorporated the Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) technology across all SmartTV-enabled HDTVs. DLNA allows consumers to access content stored on other DLNA-certified devices within the home, such as computers or an LG NAS device, making content options almost limitless.
Providing easy options for connecting to the Internet, in addition to the wired Ethernet jack, all LG SmartTV-enabled sets can integrate into a wireless home network by using a USB wireless broadband adaptor (included). All LG SmartTV models also support multi-media playback from a connected USB device including photos (JPEG), music (MP3) and video (DivX HD).
Energy Savings
Understanding consumers’ desire for products that reduce their household energy costs, most of LG’s LED HDTVs have a variety of energy-saving features, such as Intelligent Sensor, to automatically calibrate and optimize brightness, contrast, white balance and color, based on the ambient light in the room, saving on energy output under most circumstances. Additionally, ISFccc calibration options allow consumers to work with a professional to set “day” and “night” levels for optimal viewing and brightness levels. All of LG’s 2011 LED series also qualify for ENERGY STAR® certification.
In total, LG unveiled 13 new series of LED and LCD HDTV models for consumers -– creating a robust HDTV line up of advanced picture quality, wireless technology and diverse screen sizes. Full details on the series are below:
INFINIA LZ9700 (72-inch class size*) – LG’s largest consumer TV, Full HD 1080p 3D-enabled HDTV features Full LED Slim technology with Local Dimming, TruMotion 480Hz and THX 3D and 2D Display Certification (pending). Also includes LG SmartTV with Magic Remote, DLNA, Wi-Fi capability (adaptor included) and Smart Energy Saving features.
INFINIA LW9500 Series (55- and 60-inch class sizes*) -– Full HD 1080p 3D-enabled HDTV features LG’s thinnest design with ultra-slim bezel, NANO FULL LED technology, TruMotion 480Hz and THX 3D and 2D Display Certification (pending). Also includes LG SmartTV with Magic Remote, DLNA, Wi-Fi capability (adaptor included) and Smart Energy Saving features.
INFINIA LW7700 Series (47- and 55-inch class sizes*) -– Full HD 1080p 3D-enabled HDTV features NANO FULL LED technology, TruMotion 240Hz and THX 3D and 2D Display Certification (pending). Also includes LG SmartTV with Magic Remote, DLNA, Wi-Fi capability (adaptor included) and Smart Energy Saving features.
INFINIA LW6500 Series (47-, 55- and 65-inch class sizes*) -– Provides consumers with Full HD 1080p, LG Cinema 3D, TruMotion 240Hz, and LED Plus technology with local dimming capability. With LG SmartTV, the Magic Remote and Wi-Fi capability (adaptor included), content is easier to access than ever before. LG Cinema 3D uses polarized, lightweight glasses. Four pairs of glasses are included with each set.
INFINIA LW5600 Series (47- and 55-inch class sizes*) -– Provides consumers with Full HD 1080p, LG Cinema, TruMotion 120Hz, and LED Plus technology with local dimming capability. With LG SmartTV, the Magic Remote and Wi-Fi capability (adaptor included), content is easier to access than ever before. LG Cinema 3D uses polarized, lightweight glasses. Four pairs of glasses are included with each set.
INFINIA LV5500 Series (42-, 47-, and 55-inch class sizes*) -– Full HD 1080p HDTV series includes LED lighting and TruMotion 120Hz. Also includes LG SmartTV, DLNA, Wi-Fi capability (adaptor included) and Smart Energy Saving features.
LV3700 Series (42-, 47-, and 55-inch class sizes*) –- Full HD 1080p HDTV series includes LED lighting, LG SmartTV, DLNA, Wi-Fi capability (adaptor included) and Smart Energy Saving features.
LV3500 Series (37- and 42-inch class sizes*) -– Mid-sized Full HD 1080p HDTV series includes LED lighting and Smart Energy Saving features.
LV2500 Series (22-, 26- and 32-inch class sizes*) –- Provides a smaller screen size for consumers in a 720p HD model with LED lighting and Smart Energy Saving features.
LK530 Series (42-, 47- and 55-inch class sizes*) –- A Full HD 1080p HDTV, this LCD HDTV series boasts TruMotion 120Hz performance for reduced motion blur. Other features include: LG SmartTV, DLNA, Wi-Fi capability (adaptor included) and Smart Energy Saving features.
LK520 Series (42-, 47- and 55-inch class sizes*) –- A Full HD 1080p HDTV, this LCD HDTV series boasts TruMotion 120Hz performance for reduced motion blur and Smart Energy Saving features.
LK450 Series (32-, 37- and 42-inch class sizes*) –- A Full HD 1080p HDTV in a variety of sizes to fit almost any room in the home and features Smart Energy Saving features.
LK330 Series (32-inch class size*) –- Provides a smaller screen size for consumers in a 720p HD model and features Smart Energy Saving features.
With class sizes ranging from 22– to 72-inches, LG’s LCD HDTV models provide a variety of flat panel options for any room in the home – all built with LG’s four core technologies:
• Picture Wizard: Provides consumers with an easy-to-use seven-step calibration process that allows them to change picture settings without hiring an expert.
• Intelligent Sensor: Automatically calibrates and optimizes brightness, contrast, white balance and color, based on the brightness and color temperature of lighting in the room – thereby saving on energy output in most circumstances.
• Clear Voice II: An enhancement to Clear Voice, this feature customizes volume settings by 12 distinct voice zoom levels, helping ensure consumers don’t miss a single line of dialogue during action sequences.
• AV Mode II: Includes three AV modes preset to optimize picture and sound settings based on Cinema, Sports or Game content, which can be easily set with the remote control.
For more information and product images, please visit LG’s online press kit at www.lgnewsroom.com/CES2011.