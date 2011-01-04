LG ELECTRONICS REDEFINES HOME ENTERTAINMENT WITH BROAD LINE OF FULL-FEATURED LED AND LCD HDTVS

Setting Premier Expectations

Broadening consumer entertainment options, LG’s latest series of HDTVs gives consumers superior picture quality, advanced energy saving options and flexible access to content-on-demand. LG’s LED HDTVs challenge consumers’ current perceptions of home entertainment by illustrating what’s possible with superior display technology.

LG’s NANO FULL LED and Full LED Slim series (models LW9500, LW7700 and LZ9700) are expected to achieve THX 2D and 3D Display Certification* – the industry standard for having the correct gamma, luminance, and color temperature. To earn THX 3D display certification, these models passed more than 400 laboratory tests evaluating left and right eye images for color accuracy, cross-talk, viewing angles and video processing performance. In addition to THX 3D Display Certification, this series had to pass THX certification for their superior picture quality in 2D, which must be achieved before passing THX 3D Display Certification. THX Certification ensures that consumers bring home an uncompromised HD experience with picture quality the way the director intended. NANO FULL LED and FULL LED Slim 3D works with the use of active shutter glasses and an RF emitter built into the television.

Connectivity

Nine out of 13 of the new LED LCD series boast a connectivity package with a variety of entertainment options, including the brand new LG SmartTV*. LG SmartTV is an easy way to access limitless content, thousands of movies, customizable apps, videos and browse the Web, all organized in a simple to use interface. And when consumers can just point and choose selections with LG’s unique motion-controlled Magic Motion Remote control, it’s even simpler.

LG also has incorporated the Digital Living Network Alliance (DLNA) technology across all SmartTV-enabled HDTVs. DLNA allows consumers to access content stored on other DLNA-certified devices within the home, such as computers or an LG NAS device, making content options almost limitless.

Providing easy options for connecting to the Internet, in addition to the wired Ethernet jack, all LG SmartTV-enabled sets can integrate into a wireless home network by using a USB wireless broadband adaptor (included). All LG SmartTV models also support multi-media playback from a connected USB device including photos (JPEG), music (MP3) and video (DivX HD).

Energy Savings

Understanding consumers’ desire for products that reduce their household energy costs, most of LG’s LED HDTVs have a variety of energy-saving features, such as Intelligent Sensor, to automatically calibrate and optimize brightness, contrast, white balance and color, based on the ambient light in the room, saving on energy output under most circumstances. Additionally, ISFccc calibration options allow consumers to work with a professional to set “day” and “night” levels for optimal viewing and brightness levels. All of LG’s 2011 LED series also qualify for ENERGY STAR® certification.

In total, LG unveiled 13 new series of LED and LCD HDTV models for consumers -– creating a robust HDTV line up of advanced picture quality, wireless technology and diverse screen sizes. Full details on the series are below: