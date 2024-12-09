LG Elevates webOS Gaming Experience With LG Magic Remote-Optimized Games

SEOUL, Dec. 9, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) has joined forces with Famobi, a German HTML game development studio, to introduce the first games playable with the LG Magic Remote. This collaboration aims to enhance the gaming experience by providing greater ease and enjoyment. The newly introduced games are optimized for seamless play with the LG Magic Remote, offering an interactive experience that enhances enjoyment and connection for family and friends.

As part of this collaboration, LG Smart TV users can now play “Cut the Rope,”1 a mind-bending puzzle game packed with fun, using their LG Magic Remote for effortless and precise moves without the need for extra gaming controllers. Additionally, LG has recently brought the popular mobile game “Thief Puzzle”2 to its smart TVs, enabling users to enjoy various puzzle jigsaw challenges customized for the LG Magic Remote.

Through numerous partnerships, LG consistently introduces new titles to its webOS platform, demonstrating its commitment to delivering compelling big-screen entertainment for family and friends to enjoy, with a steadily growing collection of 600 casual game titles.

LG has been expanding its offerings with exciting games from Play.Works, which boasts the largest Connected TV (CTV) games catalog in the world. This includes popular titles such as “Wheel of Fortune,” “Tetris®” and “PAC-MAN.” The newly launched “SpongeBob SquarePants Bounce”3 allows players to embark on an underwater adventure with the beloved SpongeBob character, all from the comfort of their home on the big screen of an LG Smart TV.

Furthermore, LG has teamed up with Simulmedia, known for pioneering a digital approach to TV advertising, to introduce PlayerWON. This in-game advertising solution seamlessly integrates high-quality, non-intrusive ads into gameplay. LG aims to support its game partner companies in achieving sustainable growth through a vibrant and evolving game ecosystem, offering engaging and interactive solutions that add to the gaming experience.

With its exceptional technological prowess and a wide array of content from leading partners in the entertainment industry, LG’s webOS platform continues to expand and evolve, providing users with an elevated entertainment experience. Stay tuned to LG Newsroom for the latest news.

1 Available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 22 and above. The availability of the app on LG smart TVs may differ by TV model and country.

2 Available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 6.0 and above. The availability of the app on LG smart TVs may differ by TV model and country.

3 Available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 1.0 and above. The availability of the app on LG smart TVs may differ by TV model and country.