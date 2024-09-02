LG Exhibits webOS Cloud Gaming Technologies at PAX West

SEOUL, Sep. 3, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) showcased its gaming technologies on its webOS platform at PAX West, the largest gaming event in the U.S. Visitors explored LG’s webOS Gaming capabilities on LG smart devices, including its critically acclaimed lineup of LG OLED TVs, at LG’s PAX West Booth (2301) at the Seattle Convention Center in the Arch Building.

Delivering unparalleled experiences to its users, LG is setting a new standard in gaming excellence with its innovative webOS Gaming technology. LG’s debut at PAX West marks the beginning of the company’s journey to establish itself as a leading gaming platform, dedicated to enhancing and elevating the gaming experience.

The experiences visitors were able to explore at the LG booth include:

webOS Gaming Zone: What Gamers Need, All in One Place

Supporting over 4,000 high-fidelity games through cloud gaming and over 500 casual games that offer fun and unique experiences – all playable with just LG’s Magic Remote – attendees watched webOS Gaming come to life with a preview of new and upcoming game titles.

AAA Gaming Zone: No Console, No PC

LG has teamed up with NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Blacknut and Amazon Luna to showcase how its webOS Gaming platform simplifies access to cloud gaming services and supports the latest and most popular AAA games. Booth visitors can enjoy popular titles such as Star Wars Outlaws, Cyberpunk 2077, Black Myth: Wukong, Cuphead and more.

Casual Gaming Zone: No Hassle, More Fun

Featuring fan-favorites like Overcooked! 2, plus Cut The Rope and Thief Puzzle in partnership with Famobi, the Casual Gaming Zone allowed PAX West attendees to play through a diverse selection of hyper-causal games designed for easy and fun gameplay. Visitors discovered webOS Gaming supports a variety of casual games on LG’s lifestyle devices like the StanbyME and StanbyME Go. Visitors could also find more on webOS Gaming’s support for touch-based casual games for automobiles with the capability of cross-device compatibility.

Developer’s Playground Zone: Your Games, Your Rules

Providing an environment that allows for the development of interactive games, the developer’s playground presented webOS Gaming as the all-in-one, go-to developer platform taking advantage of webRTC Camera, in-app advertising and purchasing methods, Motion and Voice API, plus highlighting its support for development software like FlutterTM and HTML5. With webOS Gaming, developers can connect to gaming peripherals such as gamepad, keyboard, mouse, haptic suit and more.

New gaming services are regularly launched on LG TVs, such as the upcoming NowCafe, a new genre of audience participation app from now.gg that will be available on LG TVs via cloud gaming.

