LG EXPANDS MINIBEAM LINEUP WITH BRIGHTEST BATTERY-POWERED UST PROJECTOR

SEOUL, Aug. 18, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG), the world leader in LED projectors since 20081, expands its Minibeam line of portable projectors with the announcement of the advanced PH450U and extremely portable PH150G.

The PH450U is an Ultra Short-Throw (UST) model that creates a cinematic experience in the home or office without the complication and high price associated with other projectors in this category. With the ability to display a sharp 80-inch HD (1280 X 720) image from a distance of only 33 centimeters (13 inches) from the screen, the PH450U makes the benefits of UST projectors available to even customers with limited viewing space.

The PH450U can also be set upright on one end to render images on any flat, horizontal surface, allowing customers to turn desks, tables and even the floor into a movie screen. And with a rechargeable 2.5 hour battery, this miniscule projector is perfect for viewing movies far away from a power source.

Content also can be transferred to the unit via HDMI cable with MHL capability or via a USB drive. The PH450U delivers a lamp life of up to 30,000 hours so customers can enjoy 10 years of high contrast (100,000:1) and vivid LED color viewing enjoyment. What’s more, with 450 lumens — more than four times brighter than the closest competitor — the PH450U is the brightest battery-powered UST projector available in the market today.

The PH150G offers the same compact, sleek design of other LG Minibeam projectors in a package just half the size (115 x 115 x 44.5 mm) and weight (450g) as the PH450U. Both the PH150G and PH450U come with LG’s Triple Wireless feature for a viewing experience free of wired connections for power, audio and video source. With long-lasting rechargeable batteries, Wi-Fi Screen Share connectivity and Bluetooth compatibility, LG Minibeam projectors give users unprecedented freedom in a portable package.

“We are very pleased to announce these two new additions to our LG Minibeam collection,” said Brian Kwon, president of the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Both these advanced projectors demonstrate the extent of LG’s technological innovation and help cement our market leadership in this space by delivering the maximum in convenience, portability and usability to consumers.”

The PH450U will be available starting next month in Europe and North America while the PH150G will begin rolling out in target countries in North America, Europe and Asia with other markets to follow.

1 Source: PMA Research for 2008-2015 projectors greater than 99 lumens.

