LG Expands xboom Buds Lineup With Buds Plus and Buds Lite for Every Lifestyle

SEOUL, Sep. 15, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding the xboom Buds lineup with the introduction of Buds Plus and Buds Lite, building on the success of the original xboom Buds launched in January. Designed to deliver high-quality audio experiences for casual listeners and discerning audiophiles alike, the new models offer immersive sound, extended battery life and ergonomic comfort, ensuring uninterrupted listening wherever life takes you.

Expertly tuned by world-renowned musician will.i.am, the xboom Buds series delivers high-resolution sound quality and rich bass. With this expansion, LG continues to differentiate its audio offerings by providing a diverse range of features and pricing options tailored to different lifestyles – from premium performance to essential everyday use.

Shared Performance Across the Lineup

The Buds Plus and Buds Lite are built on LG’s expertise in audio innovation, delivering a solid foundation of high-end sound and reliable performance:

Immersive Sound : Lightweight graphene drivers deliver clear, detailed audio with rich bass and minimal distortion.

: Lightweight graphene drivers deliver clear, detailed audio with rich bass and minimal distortion. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) 1 : LG’s intelligent ANC technology detects and reduces background noise for a more focused listening experience.

: LG’s intelligent ANC technology detects and reduces background noise for a more focused listening experience. Long Battery Life : Up to 10 hours of playback and 30 hours with the charging case across all models, with Buds Lite offering even longer endurance.

: Up to 10 hours of playback and 30 hours with the charging case across all models, with Buds Lite offering even longer endurance. Seamless Connectivity : Bluetooth 5.4 ensures smooth, low-latency streaming across devices, while support for Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing, Google Fast Pair and Swift Pairing makes switching between smartphones, laptops and tablets effortless.

: Bluetooth 5.4 ensures smooth, low-latency streaming across devices, while support for Multi-Point & Multi-Pairing, Google Fast Pair and Swift Pairing makes switching between smartphones, laptops and tablets effortless. Ergonomic Comfort: All models feature a secure in-ear fit with multiple ear tip sizes and a unique ear hook design for added stability.

These shared features guarantee LG xboom’s signature audio quality in every xboom Buds model.

xboom Buds Plus: Premium Features for Elevated Listening Pleasure

Designed for people seeking truly elevated listening experiences, Buds Plus combine advanced technology with thoughtful design. Adaptive EQ continuously monitors earbud fit and automatically adjusts the sound profile in real time. This ensures optimal audio quality regardless of how the earbuds are worn – compensating for changes that could otherwise result in sound imbalance or bass loss. The result is consistently rich, immersive sound with minimal variation. Buds Plus also feature a triple microphone system that enhances both ANC performance and call clarity, making them ideal for noisy environments or professional use.

To ensure the best possible fit and sound isolation, the Noise Cancelling Optimization tool on the xboom Buds app recommends the ear gel that offers the most secure seal, maximizing both comfort and ANC effectiveness.

With hygiene a growing concern, LG reintroduces its UVnano2 technology through the Buds Plus charging case – eliminating 99.9 percent of bacteria from the surface of the ear gel and speaker mesh while charging, and helping users stay fresh and worry-free throughout the day.

Also making a welcome return is the Plug & Wireless feature, which instantly turns the charging case into a Bluetooth transmitter for non-Bluetooth devices such as in-flight entertainment systems and gym equipment. With Auracast support, users can also synchronize audio across multiple devices, perfect for watch parties, multiplayer gaming and collaborative projects.

And for those who value convenience, the Buds Plus charging case supports wireless charging, making it easier than ever to power up without fumbling for cables. Whether placed on a charging pad at home or on the go, this feature adds a layer of effortless practicality to the premium experience.

xboom Buds Lite: Essential Audio for Everyday Adventures

Designed for those who value simplicity with a touch of personalization, Buds Lite deliver high-quality wireless audio in a streamlined, comfortable form. Powered by the same lightweight graphene drivers as Buds Plus, they offer clear, balanced audio for music, calls and more.

With up to 11.5 hours of playback on a single charge – and up to 35 hours with the charging case – Buds Lite are built to keep up with long commutes, travel days and non-stop listening. Their lightweight, ergonomic design and multiple ear tip sizes ensure a secure, comfortable fit that lasts all day.

To enhance the listening experience, Buds Lite feature Mild ANC paired with four customizable EQ modes, allowing users to fine-tune their sound profile to match their preferences – whether they’re relaxing at home or working in a café. This added layer of personalization brings a premium touch to everyday audio.

The Full xboom Buds Family

xboom Buds Plus : Advanced earbuds with superior sound and easy usability. Recommended for active users who travel frequently or have dynamic lifestyles.

: Advanced earbuds with superior sound and easy usability. Recommended for active users who travel frequently or have dynamic lifestyles. xboom Buds : Standard earbuds suitable for various everyday activities. Recommended for users with active daily routines, such as students and professionals.

: Standard earbuds suitable for various everyday activities. Recommended for users with active daily routines, such as students and professionals. xboom Buds Lite: Essential earbuds with long-lasting battery life, ideal for indoor use. Recommended for users in environments such as cafes and libraries.

“Sound has always been part of LG’s identity, beginning with the first radio made in Korea and evolving into today’s wireless audio innovations,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company’s audio business division. “With xboom Buds Plus and Buds Lite expanding the xboom Buds lineup, we are honoring that legacy by making immersive, high-quality audio experiences available to more people, regardless of their lifestyle or listening preferences.”

Availability

With the newest members of the xboom Buds family, LG reaffirms its commitment to giving consumers audio solutions that fit seamlessly into their lifestyle and reflect their unique preferences.

The new Buds Plus and Buds Lite models will roll out in major markets worldwide from September. To learn more about LG xboom Buds, please visit: www.lg.com/uk/wireless-earbuds/xboombuds.

1 Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Disclaimer: ANC functionality is available across all xboom Buds models, but performance may vary. xboom Buds and Buds Plus use a 3-microphone system for enhanced noise detection and reduction. Buds Lite uses a single microphone to monitor ambient noise, resulting in different ANC experiences depending on the model and environment.

2 UVnano is a compound word derived from “UV” and its unit “nanometer.” Independent testing shows that the UVnano charging case eliminates 99.9% of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Klebsiella pneumoniae bacteria from the earbuds’ speaker mesh within ten minutes of charging. The UV LED function operates when the charging case is connected to a power cable. However users can also customize the settings so that the UVnano is activated automatically whenever the earbuds are placed inside the case and the lid is closed, for added convenience.