LG ‘EZSIGN TV’ AND CINEMA 3D COMMERCIAL DISPLAY EARN TOP HONORS AT INFOCOMM 2011

Media Entertainment Solution 21/06/2011
LG ‘EZSIGN TV’ AND CINEMA 3D COMMERCIAL DISPLAY EARN TOP HONORS AT INFOCOMM 2011

SEOUL, June 21, 2011 — LG Electronics (LG) was recognized for its leadership in commercial display technologies, earning top industry awards for two of its latest solutions, at InfoComm, the world’s largest commercial audio-visual trade show, June 15-17 in Orlando, Florida, USA. The innovative LG EzSign TV received the Commercial Integrator BEST Award for new digital signage hardware, while LG’s commercial-grade Cinema 3D HDTV was named the “Best LCD Display –- Specialty Application” by Rental & Staging Systems magazine.

“LG’s robust portfolio of commercial-grade display solutions helps businesses create an engaging experiences and improved customer interactions,” said Y.K. Cho, senior vice president, Commercial Displays, LG Electronics USA. “These industry awards are recognition that LG is succeeding in this competitive market thanks to our cutting-edge technologies.”

EZSign TV Named Best Digital Signage Hardware

In its inaugural year, the BEST Award was bestowed on LG’s EZSign TV as the best digital signage hardware for 2011. EZSign TV is the first LG digital signage solution to incorporate live TV without additional hardware. It is a turnkey solution that offers business owners an intuitive and cost-effective digital signage display system with the added feature of broadcast television. Content creation is simple, as owners use a personal computer to access a selection of attractive templates, add their own images and text, and then upload the content to the display via a USB drive.

The Commercial Integrator BEST Awards recognize superior products and services for integration businesses. Winners were chosen by a panel of industry experts, integrators and the editors of Commercial Integrator magazine.

LG Commercial 3D HDTV Recognized by Rental & Display Staging Systems

Also at InfoComm 2011, LG’s commercial Cinema 3D LCD HDTV was awarded the 2011 InfoComm Installation Product Award for the Best LCD Display – Specialty Application By Rental and Staging Systems. The LD950C, LG’s first commercial Cinema 3D LCD HDTV, allows businesses to take full advantage of 3D, offering customers new and exciting entertainment experiences in hotel lobbies, restaurants, sports lounges, theaters and other shared spaces. Unlike consumer 3D models that use expensive active shutter 3D glasses, this LG commercial-grade passive 3D HDTV is based on polarized eyewear, similar to those used in movie theaters. LG’s polarized glasses are lightweight, more comfortable, and continue LG’s legacy of providing amazing stereoscopic 3D HDTV effects.

Considered among the top honors in the commercial staging and AV market, Rental & Staging Systems/InfoComm Installation Product Awards recognize the most innovative commercial AV products introduced in 2010.

# # #

#2011
