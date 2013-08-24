Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG FIRST TO LAUNCH OLED TV IN EUROPEAN MARKET

Media Entertainment Solution 25/08/2013

Stunning Curved OLED TV Rolls Out Initially in Germany,

 

Other Countries to Follow

LG FIRST TO LAUNCH OLED TV IN EUROPEAN MARKET

SEOUL, Aug. 25, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the availability of its CURVED OLED TV (55EA9800) in Germany, becoming the first TV maker to bring advanced OLED TV technology to European customers. The CURVED OLED TV will be sold at select retailers across the country starting this week and will roll out in other European markets in the fourth quarter.

 

 

 

“LG is fully committed to delivering the most advanced OLED TVs to European customers,”said In-kyu Lee, vice president and head of the TV division at LG Electronics’ Home Entertainment Company. “With next generation display technology and an ultra-thin curved design, our CURVED OLED TV represents the beginning of a new era in home entertainment.”

 

 

 

DisplaySearch estimates Europe will account for up to 30 percent of the global OLED TV market by 2017. The respected research firm also projects worldwide demand for OLED TVs will grow to more than seven million units by 2016. As the first company to offer a large-screen CURVED OLED TV in the United States and Europe, LG is poised to become the standard-setter for the next generation TV market.

 

 

 

Featuring an elegantly curved screen and LG’s own WRGB OLED technology, the CURVED OLED TV provides exceptional picture quality and an immersive viewing experience. A triumph of design, the cutting-edge unit has been awarded the prestigious Red Dot: Best of the Best honor and has also been certified by respected international product testing bodies, TÜV Rheinland, Intertek and VDE for its unsurpassed picture quality. LG’s premium TV is also the first OLED TV in the world to have received THX certification.

 

 

 

The CURVED OLED TV will be introduced to German customers at a special event at high-end electronics retailer HIFI Profis in Frankfurt. The one-of-a-kind TV in Germany will carry a suggested price of EUR 8,999. Prices in other European markets will be announced at launch time.

 

 

 

# # #

#2013
Back to List

Related Content

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Electronics Expands Its Lifestyle TV Lineup With the New Art-Inspired Gallery TV

Learn More
LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Brings a New Lineup of Engaging Games to LG Smart TVs via Its Gaming Portal

Learn More
LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology
Media Entertainment Solution

LG Unveils UltraGear evo, Redefining 5K Gaming With World’s First AI Upscaling Technology

Learn More