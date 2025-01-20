LG Introduces Advanced Commercial Display Advertising Solutions for B2B Clients

SEOUL, Jan. 20, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil an enhanced version of LG Business Cloud, an online platform that streamlines the management and operation of LG commercial displays and hotel TVs, at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, from February 4-7. Designed to meet the evolving demands of B2B clients, the platform now offers the LG DOOH Ads advertising solution for digital signage products, as well as the LG Pro:Centric Stay solution for short-term rental businesses.

LG DOOH Ads provides customers with a comprehensive, customizable and easy-to-use solution for commercial display advertising. Users can set key parameters, such as region, price and ad types, and LG DOOH Ads will automatically select suitable advertisements for display. This reduces the need for businesses to find and secure advertisers themselves. In addition, LG’s advertising solution gives users the flexibility to display ads that they have sourced independently. What’s more, LG DOOH Ads uses advanced AI camera technology to analyze viewers’ data such as gender, age and behavior, delivering customized advertisements based on viewer behavior. It also provides analysis reports on the expected effectiveness of these ads.*

LG Business Cloud also introduces LG Pro:Centric Stay, a new solution created specifically for short-term rental businesses. LG Pro:Centric Stay complements the existing lineup of software solutions available on the platform, including the LG SuperSign Cloud digital signage content management system, LG Pro:Centric Cloud for hotel TVs and LG ConnectedCare. Tailored for diverse B2B environments, these innovative tools help to ensure greater efficiency and flexibility in signage management.

Worldwide, LG continues to support major B2B clients with its seamlessly integrated signage software solutions. Mexico-based hospitality company, Grand Velas, employs LG Pro:Centric Cloud, a solution designed expressly for LG Hotel TVs. LG Pro:Centric Cloud simplifies content management and enhances the guest experience, allowing operators to provide personalized information – such as targeted discount offers for honeymooners or shuttle departure times for tour groups – to each room.

A prominent Spanish telecommunications provider and a well-known U.S. fast-food franchise have embraced LG ConnectedCare, a solution that delivers convenient and intuitive remote display management. Significantly improving operational efficiency, LG’s solution reduces the need to individually adjust each display and enables proactive issue resolution, providing timely email alerts to system managers in the event that a screen error is detected.

LG’s impressive digital signage software solutions – including the newly-added LG DOOH Ads and LG Pro:Centric Stay – are all accessible through the LG Business Cloud platform.

“With the arrival of LG DOOH Ads and LG Pro:Centric Stay on LG Business Cloud, companies can now manage their digital displays more efficiently,” said Paik Ki-mun, head of Information Display Business of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “We aim to provide global B2B clients with differentiated signage software through LG Business Cloud, enabling remote display management and personalized content distribution.”

Attendees of LG’s session at ISE 2025 who verify their subscription to the LG Business Cloud platform will receive an exclusive 50 percent discount coupon for the solution subscriptions.

* The AI camera-based service, which includes customer behavior data analysis, requires integration with external solutions and incurs an additional payment.