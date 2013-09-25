LG IPS 21:9 ULTRAWIDE MONITOR AWARDED CERTIFICATION FOR QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE

SEOUL, Sep. 26, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced that its IPS 21:9 UltraWide Monitor (Model 29EA73) has been recognized with the Quality & Performance Mark (QPM) from Intertek, a multinational product testing and certification body headquartered in London. LG’s IPS 21:9 UltraWide Monitor proved its quality across all seven of Intertek’s test categories, including color accuracy, color reproduction and viewing angle.

“We are very pleased that our UltraWide Monitor has earned this globally recognized seal of excellence,” said Hyoung-sei Park, head of the IT Business Division at LG Electronics. “Offering a 21:9 aspect ratio screen and a host of innovative features, the 29EA73 delivers a unique user experience. Moving forward, we will continue to lead the monitor segment through our cutting-edge products which will include an expanded lineup of IPS 21:9 displays.”

The QPM is only awarded to devices that are able to meet Intertek’s exacting standards. Producing vibrant lifelike colors, the cinematically proportioned LG IPS 21:9 UltraWide Monitor provides an immersive experience whether watching movies or playing widescreen-format games. Capable of displaying 1.3 times more information than a 16:9 aspect ratio screen, the 29EA73 offers excellent multitasking potential. The 4-Screen Split function was designed to enhance productivity, allowing the user to divide the screen into four discrete segments with a single mouse click. And the PC and Mac compatible UltraWide Monitor supports several connectivity options including Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL), HDMI and DisplayPort, enabling users to mirror or transmit content from their smartphones, laptops and tablets.

