LG IPS MONITORS TAKE CENTER STAGE AT GAMESCOM 2013

Media Entertainment Solution 23/08/2013

LG’s High Performance Monitors Ideal for Delivering Stunning Gaming Experience

SEOUL, Aug. 23, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) will be displaying its diverse lineup of gaming-friendly monitors this week at gamescom 2013 in Cologne, Germany, Europe’s biggest video game trade show. The company’s booth will showcase numerous models including units from LG’s groundbreaking IPS 21:9 UltraWide range. And as the official display sponsor of Electronic Arts (EA) at this year’s gamescom, hundreds of LG monitors will be on display throughout the show to demonstrate LG’s commitment to the gaming industry.

 

 

At gamescom, LG will highlight its IPS 21:9 UltraWide lineup alongside other gaming-friendly products such as the 24-inch EA53 monitor, 84-inch Ultra HD TV, 100-inch Laser Display and Touch Monitor. Many LG monitors and TVs employ In-Plane Switching (IPS) display technology for superb color reproduction, exceptional picture quality and unmatched color shift-free wide viewing. Adept at rendering graphics, IPS monitors express lifelike colors and minimize blur to reduce eye-strain. These displays also have an extra wide viewing angle of 178 degrees, providing the perfect solution for multiplayer situations.

 

 

“LG’s monitors offer a combination of phenomenal picture quality and beautiful design,” said Hyoung-sei Park, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s IT division. “With nearly 1,000 LG monitors on display at this year’s gamescom, our presence at this show demonstrates our strong commitment and interest in the gaming community.”

 

 

As the official display sponsor for EA at this year’s gamescom, a total of 776 LG monitors will be installed at the EA booth. The EA booth will impress visitors with a combination of EA’s latest game titles and LG’s vivid picture quality. An EA classic, Need for Speed Most Wanted, is now compatible with 21:9 aspect ratio displays, making it a perfect match for LG’s IPS 21:9 UltraWide monitors.

 

 

In the true spirit of gamescom, LG will again host the Cosplay Award, giving visitors a chance to dress up as their favorite fantasy, manga, or video game characters and win valuable prizes. New for this year is LG’s KING of GAME online campaign which will culminate with finalists competing against each other and other gaming legends at gamescom. KING of GAME has attracted over 10,000 participants and is expected to be one of the most anticipated events at this year’s gamescom.

 

 

 

# # #

