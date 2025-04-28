LG Launches 2025 QNED evo Premium LCD TVs With Enhanced Visuals, True Wireless and Personalized AI

SEOUL, April 28, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) is rolling out its 2025 QNED evo lineup, reinforcing its presence in the premium LCD TV segment. Marking a significant leap forward for LCD TVs, the new QNED evo TVs inherit the differentiated value of LG OLED, along with various color solutions, Mini LED technology, the latest α (Alpha) AI processor, top-tier gaming performance and the versatile award-winning webOS platform.

Certified by Intertek for achieving 100 percent color volume, these cutting-edge TVs reproduce rich, true-to-life colors in both bright and dark environments. With the company’s proprietary Dynamic QNED Color1 solution, which replaces quantum dot technology, viewers can expect outstanding depth, clarity and precision regardless of lighting conditions.

With Mini LED technology2 powered by the Alpha AI processor,3 the QNED evo models boast refined light control, enhancing the contrast and accuracy of images to ensure deeper blacks, brighter highlights and well-balanced picture quality. Advanced AI algorithms effectively control each zone to deliver heightened performance, in addition to the immersive visuals of Mini LED.

To further enhance picture and sound quality, LG’s AI Picture Pro optimizes detail, depth and accuracy, fine-tuning every scene with sophisticated processing to achieve the most refined picture quality across all content.

The AI Object Enhancer identifies and enhances faces, bodies and key scene elements for greater detail and naturalism. Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro splits each scene into blocks and fine-tunes brightness and contrast, creating more vivid and lifelike visuals. Complementing these enhancements, AI Sound Pro immerses viewers in virtual 9.1.2 surround sound, enriching depth and spatial clarity through the TV’s built-in speakers.

The lineup also boasts highly personalized features, thanks to AI technology that can understand each user’s unique audio and visual preferences. Analyzing over 1.6 billion image settings and 40 million sound profiles, the AI Picture/Sound Wizard takes customization to a new level, recommending tailored audio and visual modes for each user.

For added convenience, LG introduces an AI button on the AI Magic Remote, providing intuitive voice recognition and effortless navigation. The remote’s pointer function works like a computer mouse, allowing users to easily explore content and adjust viewing modes.

A suite of AI-powered features creates a deeply personalized entertainment experience. AI Voice ID recognizes individual voices to switch profiles and recommend personalized content. LG AI Concierge analyzes viewing history and user habits to provide curated content suggestions and keyword recommendations, while AI Search – powered by a Large Language Model4 – understands conversational context and user intent for more intuitive content discovery. Microsoft Copilot integration further streamlines the process, helping users find and organize complex information efficiently, and the AI Chatbot identifies potential user challenges and offers timely, effective solutions.

The 2025 QNED evo models elevate the user experience through these advanced AI features and the award-winning webOS 25 smart TV platform. Powered by the new Alpha AI processor, webOS 25 offers enhanced personalization and convenience. Extending benefits beyond the initial purchase, LG’s webOS-powered TV owners can enjoy the most up-to-date smart TV experience for five years.

The new QNED evo models can also function as central smart home hubs. The Home Hub offers multi-platform connectivity via LG ThinQ and Google Home integration, allowing users to manage their smart home devices through a single, intuitive interface. Support for Apple AirPlay and Google Cast enhances mobile compatibility, enabling seamlessly content sharing from personal devices to the big screen.

Gamers will appreciate the QNED evo TVs’ powerful gaming capabilities, including fluid motion, vivid visuals and easy in-game controls. As a central gaming hub, the LG Gaming Portal serves as an effortless way for gamers to discover new titles and enjoy the ones they already love. Through partnerships with leading cloud gaming services, along with many native webOS app games, LG delivers a wide selection of games across various genres, allowing users to play instantly without the need for gaming consoles or downloads. Supporting 4K 144Hz5 with AMD FreeSync™ Premium, these TVs boost fluid and clear motion that keeps up with every move without judder or visual hiccups.

Highlighting the lineup is the QNED9M, LG’s first QNED TV that can seamlessly transmit both audio and video wirelessly via True Wireless technology.6 This innovation, previously exclusive to the LG OLED evo M series, now extends to QNED, giving more customers the ability to enjoy high-definition 4K content wirelessly without picture quality loss or delay.

By connecting to the Zero Connect Box, the QNED9M can transmit audio and video wirelessly at up to 144Hz, without latency or loss in picture and sound quality, while still meeting the criteria of an AMD FreeSync™ Premium experience. What’s more, the Zero Connect Box eliminates the need for gaming consoles and set-top boxes around the screen, resulting in a sleek, clutter-free setup.

Offered in sizes ranging from 50 to 100 inches, the 2025 QNED evo models meet the diverse needs of today’s consumers. As demand for ultra-large screens continues to rise, LG’s new 100-inch QNED TV delivers a cinema-quality experience – bringing immersive, theater-like visuals into the home.

LG’s 2025 QNED evo TV lineup will be available starting in May in Korea, the U.S. and European countries, with other markets to follow throughout the year. To learn more about products, visit lg.com.

# # #

1 While Dynamic QNED Color technology is applied across the QNED evo lineup, the specific implementations and specifications may differ across each QNED evo model.

2 The QNED9M, QNED85 and QNED92 models feature Mini LED technology.

3 The QNED9M, QNED85 and QNED92 models are equipped with the Alpha 8 AI Processor.

4 Available in US and Korean markets at the initial launch.

5 100, 86, 75 and 65-inch sizes of QNED87, QNED86 and QNED85 models support 144Hz; 55 and 50-inch sizes of QNED87, QNED86 and QNED85 models support 120Hz. The feature only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

6 Wireless transmission refers to the transferring of video and audio signals between a TV screen and the Zero Connect Box. Visually lossless, based on internal test results with ISO/IEC 29170-2 and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.