LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI Solutions for Third-Party Brands

SEOUL, June 13, 2025 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced the launch of webOS Hub 3.0, the latest version of its acclaimed TV platform for third-party brands. The new release incorporates cutting-edge AI technologies and innovative features, setting a new standard in the TV platform market. Initially available for UHD TVs with 60Hz displays, webOS Hub 3.0 will extend support to 120Hz UHD TVs with mini-LED technology starting in July – broadening its appeal to an even wider consumer base.

Celebrated for its intuitive interface and reliability, webOS Hub has earned strong global recognition, with over 600 brands joining the ecosystem over the past five years. With the introduction of webOS Hub 3.0, LG is further enhancing its B2B portfolio, offering an even more appealing value proposition for global partners and reinforcing its momentum in the platform business.

Key AI-powered upgrades in webOS Hub 3.0 include Voice Recommendation powered by ThinQ AI, AI Picture with Neural Network Super Resolution and AI Sound that reduces noise while enhancing voice clarity. These intelligent features work together to elevate the overall viewing experience.

The latest version also supports advanced System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, delivering noticeable performance improvements over webOS Hub 2.0. Additional enhancements include AI-powered picture quality, mini-LED local dimming support (for 120Hz models), Multiview functionality (including Side-by-Side and Picture-in-Picture modes), Always On Display, and support for Wi-Fi 6 and AuracastTM Bluetooth audio.

On the content side, webOS Hub 3.0 provides access to a rich array of OTT services and LG Channels, LG’s free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service. LG Channels now offers 4,000 channels across 33 markets globally, delivering cost-free, ad-supported content to an increasingly international audience.

Gamers will also benefit from an optimized experience through features like Game Dashboard, Game Optimizer and the newly launched Gaming Portal. Gaming Portal’s simple interface provides an intuitive way to browse and enjoy games without the need for external consoles or devices. Users can navigate a curated app list that includes cloud gaming apps, webOS app games playable with the remote control, recently played titles, the top 10 trending games, editor’s picks and other personalized user-friendly gaming options. The platform also includes the Home Hub IoT solution, which plays a significant role in creating personalized user environments.

“The launch of webOS Hub 3.0 marks a significant milestone in four key areas: market expansion, technological advancement, enhanced B2B partnerships and future growth,” said Chris Jo, head of webOS Platform Business Center at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “By providing differentiated value, LG is positioning webOS as the platform of choice for global B2B partners.”

LG remains committed to expanding its partner ecosystem and driving continuous innovation to enhance global reach and customer value.

