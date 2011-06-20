LG LAUNCHES WORLD’S FASTEST A4 COLOR DESKTOP PRINTER POWERED BY MEMJET

SEOUL, June 21, 2011 — LG Electronics (LG) and Memjet, a global provider of high-speed color printing technologies, today jointly introduced Memjet’s breakthrough office printing technology into the Korean market. The Machjet LPP6010N, the world’s fastest A4 color desktop printer, will be available this month through authorized LG resellers and channel partners.

Until now, printing technology has been limited to laser and traditional inkjet systems. The Machjet represents an entirely new category of printing technology that makes possible high-quality color printing at never-before seen speeds and quality. Memjet’s ground-breaking, high-density page-wide printheads and components enable printers to operate twice as fast but at only half the cost to run versus traditional color

office printers, on average.

“LG prides itself on launching truly innovative products and is pleased to bring the world’s fastest A4 color desktop printers powered by Memjet’s game-changing printing technology to the Korean market,” said Sihwan Park, vice president of LG Electronics’ monitors and printers business unit. “The Machjet delivers completely new levels of color performance and affordability and uses significantly less energy versus laser printers.”

The Machjet leapfrogs over current printers with high-quality color outputs in 1600×800 dpi resolution at 60 pages per minute. Memjet’s proprietary Page Straight Array (PSA) Technology packs more than 70,000 ink nozzles on a single printhead — 17 times the nozzle density of traditional printheads — allowing the Machjet to deliver more than 700 million drops of ink per second on a page.

Len Lauer, president and CEO of Memjet, said: “Combining Memjet’s core technology benefits with LG’s brand, corporate capabilities and vast distribution network, LG is creating exciting new value for Korean customers looking to be more efficient and cost effective in their office printing.”

Printers that are “powered by Memjet” are also energy efficient and less expensive to operate. While competitive color laser printers use on average approximately 600W of electricity during normal operations, the Machjet consumes just 32W. Costs are further reduced via the Machjet’s Hyper Small Drop Technology. The Machjet takes advantage of smaller droplets to minimize the amount of ink required to render clean, crisp text and images at high speed. This technology results in faster-drying ink and reduces the TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) by up to 70 percent when compared to competitive color laser printers.

Such innovation has given Memjet a significant intellectual property position in the industry with more than 3,000 approved global patents and another 2,000 pending.

