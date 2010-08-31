LG OFFERING INFINITE POSSIBILITIES AT IFA 2010 WITH LATEST HOME ENTERTAINMENT MASTERPIECES

And to answer the growing trend toward bigger, more immersive TV sets, LG is also showcasing a 180-inch 3D Multi Vision Display at the Home Entertainment stand. With its vast, utterly absorbing 3D picture, viewers can get carried off on a Tahitian canoe, blast away at invading forces in a shoot-em-up game, or get lost in a world of animation.

For a peek at the future of Home Entertainment, LG will be displaying its revolutionary OLED TVs at IFA, including a new 31-inch 3D model with a depth of just 0.29 cm, the slimmest of any comparable set in the world. Dispensing with back-screen lighting, OLED TVs’ pixels generate their own light to produce an entirely new level of color, clarity and depth of blacks. Pencil-thin and exceptionally light, LG’s OLED TVs are an elegant addition to practically any environment and surface, as the ceiling-mounted sets in the LG OLED zone at IFA can attest. Demonstrating the extraordinary possibilities for 3D on an OLED TV, the 31-inch 3D model seduces viewers into a world with a level of detail that is a wonder to behold.

Sure to be gaining much attention is LG’s take on SMART TV, the technological leap that promises to reshape our relationship with television. LG is showcasing its concepts for its groundbreaking SMART TV at IFA focusing on four lifestyle concepts: Easy shows how a convenient Home Dashboard allows viewers to use applications and access premium content on a single screen; Fun demonstrates the SMART TV’s enjoyable and practical apps, ranging from coloring books for kids to first aid classes for adults; More shows how the Media Link feature can be used to seamlessly synchronize online content to a smartphone so that watching movies and TV programs on the go is as effortless as turning on a radio; Better showcases quick, direct links to the hottest online services such as YouTube, Maxdome, Orange and MLB.

Held annually in Berlin, Germany, IFA is one of the world’s largest and oldest consumer electronics and appliance tradeshows. This year the show runs from September 3 through 8.

