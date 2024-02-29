LG OLED and Shepard Fairey Take Street Art Into the Digital Realm

SEOUL, Mar. 1, 2024 — At Frieze Los Angeles 2024, LG OLED is joining forces with Shepard Fairey, the acclaimed contemporary street artist, social activist and founder of OBEY street wear, to bring street art into the realm of transformative digital expression. LG OLED, the ultimate digital canvas, is interwoven with Shephard’s physical works and the exhibition space itself to deliver a compelling sensory experience at LA’s annual art extravaganza.

Themed Peace and Justice, the exhibition features a selection of Shepard Fairey’s instantly-recognizable work; hand-picked by the artist himself and drawing attention to some of the most pressing issues facing society today. Fairey blurs the boundary between traditional and commercial art, employing type and image to create vibrant pieces that offer bold, memorable visuals and thoughtful social critique.

Although street art is, by its nature, an outdoor art form, Shepard is unafraid to embrace the digital medium, deftly uniting physical and virtual elements to add a new dimension to his artistic practice. Through the collection Peace and Justice, with support from LG OLED, the exhibition space at Frieze LA becomes an extension of Shepard’s distinctive art, delivering his unique creative vision in an innovative and highly original way.

Reimagined for Frieze LA, the artist’s captivating Damaged Wrong Path Mural combines several iconic pieces from the artist’s well-received solo show, Damaged (2017). The clever deployment of LG OLED TVs brings fresh energy and a new dynamic to the large, complex piece.

Leveraging the image accuracy made possible by LG OLED’s pixel-level control, Shepard amplifies the impact of this visually striking mural while imbuing it with a ‘newness’ that may surprise those familiar with the work. Shepard and LG OLED’s exclusive exploration of digital art also serves as a masterclass in the harmonious fusion of art and technology.

“Art is about so much more than aesthetics; it should spur challenging conversations, broach meaningful topics and push us to feel uncomfortable emotions,” said Shepard Fairey. “The works included in my collaboration with LG OLED were chosen with these things in mind, and to demonstrate to audiences that the combining of art and technology can drive artistic practice and expression into new and rewarding territory.”

“LG OLED is delighted to join with Shepard Fairey to push artistic boundaries and engage and inspire visitors at Frieze LA,” said Kate Oh, vice president of the Brand Communication Division at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to the arts and will continue to support artists who share our passion for innovation and for making a positive difference.”

LG OLED is dedicated to introducing more people to the exciting, always-evolving world of digital art. Through its LG OLED ART initiatives, the LG OLED brand continues to celebrate the fusion of art and technology, and connect with art enthusiasts from all around the globe.

Join the LG OLED ART journey – visit the website to experience the brand’s latest captivating collaborations.

