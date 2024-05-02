LG OLED Digitally Revives the Works of Kim Whanki, the Master of Korean Abstract Art

SEOUL, May 3, 2024 — LG Electronics (LG) is delighted to present a unique opportunity to experience iconic works by the most beloved artist of South Korea, Kim Whanki (1913-1974), in partnership with Frieze New York and the Korean Cultural Center New York (KCCNY).

A solo presentation of Kim Whanki, “We Meet Again in New York,” will be on view at the LG OLED Lounge at Frieze New York 2024, from May 1 to 5. At the same time, a special exhibition of the Korean master at KCCNY titled “Whanki in New York” will be on view from May 2 to June 13. The two presentations together mark the first public showing of Kim’s works in New York, 50 years after his passing in 1974.

The Pioneer of Abstraction Finding His Voice in New York

Kim is a pioneer of Korean abstract art and best known for his works that epitomize archetypal Korean aesthetics. His artistic pilgrimage – from Korea to Japan, France and ultimately America – has shaped his signature style of pure lyrical abstraction derived from nature, which had a profound influence on generations of abstract painters in Korea. He has been a highly sought-after name in the art market as his works make up nine of the top ten highest-priced artworks by modern Korean artists sold at auction, among which all were completed in New York in his signature “all-over dot” style.

Presenting Kim’s works in New York holds immense significance because it was the city where he finally reached the epitome of his artistic identity with the conception of this unique “all-over dot” painting technique. It was the resulting mastery of the artist tirelessly experimenting with a multitude of materials, techniques and styles, aiming to achieve harmony in color and pattern while capturing the elegance of Asian ink paintings. He was inspired by memories from his homeland and the bustling New York art scene where he cavorted with American painters including Mark Rothko and Barnett Newman. In turn, he became an inspiration to the next generation of Korean American artists like Nam June Paik (1932-2006). New York was where Kim shot for the stars – he held a total of six solo exhibitions in the city in his lifetime with the last one presented a year before his passing in 1974.

LG OLED Continuing the Celebration of Kim Whanki’s Legacy

A total of five abstract masterpieces created during Kim Whanki’s New York period and digitally expressed by a new generation of artists today, will be on view at the LG OLED Lounge at Frieze New York 2024. The group of Korean multimedia artists – including Je Baak, professor at Seoul National University College of Fine Arts; Verseday, a media art creator group; Mano Ahn, CEO of Ahn Graphics; and Jason Kim, CEO of BESIGN – took tremendous care to understand the artist’s intention when he first created the artwork so that they could capture the essence of each piece. This approach revealed richer details and enhanced visual effects in lighting, colors and clarity enabled by LG’s self-lit OLED technology, while preserving Kim’s original artistic intentions. LG OLED, in its commitment to pushing art’s innovation and accessibility, is partnering with Frieze New York and KCCNY to bring these digital expressions of the legendary Korean master back to New York, the city that made the artist Kim Whanki.

The concurrent retrospective exhibition of Kim Whanki at KCCNY, “Whanki in New York,” where LG OLED engages as the Headline Partner, provides more opportunities to catch a glimpse into Kim’s creative world. In addition to the five digital expressions of his works shown by LG OLED, 27 original artworks on loan from the Whanki Museum, including personal items such as diaries, photographs and letters, will be on view. And for the very first time, private collections from New York acquaintances of Kim and his wife will also be on display.

“LG Electronics is proud to celebrate the legacy of Kim Whanki and present a unique opportunity for the global audience to engage closely with a legendary artist who has not been well known in New York until now,” says Kate Oh, vice president of the Brand Communication Division at the LG Home Entertainment Company. “Through our digital canvas, LG OLED and a new generation of artists have revived Kim’s artworks in unprecedented detail, offering an innovative tribute to his legacy.”

LG continues to deliver enriching art world experiences, illustrating the close connection between art and technology through inspiring exhibitions and innovative artist collaborations. The digital artworks brought to life by LG OLED can be found on the OLED Art project website for art enthusiasts and fans around the world to enjoy them at their convenience. To follow the LG OLED ART journey, visit LGOLEDART.com.

# # #